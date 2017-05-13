 
Global Pen Needles Market Forecasts to 2024 - Data Bridge Market Research

Databridgemarketresearch.com presents "Global Pen Needles Market", is expected to reach at CAGR of 11.6%.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Pen Needles Market, By Product Type (Standard Pen Needles, Safety Pen Needles), By Product Length (Nano Length, Medium Length, Long length), By Usability (Reusable Pen Needles, Disposable Pen Needles), By Application (Diabetes, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Others), By Therapy (Insulin, Glucagon-like peptide-1, Growth Hormones), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, OTC, Home Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Pen Needles Market is segmented on the basis of product type, product length, Usability, application, therapy, end-user and geography.

By Product Type:

·         Standard Pen Needles

·         Safety Pen Needles

By Product Length:

·         Nano Length

·         Medium Length

·         Long length

By Usability:

·         Reusable Pen Needles

·         Disposable Pen Needles

By Application:

·         Diabetes

·         Growth Hormone Deficiency

By Therapy:

·         Insulin

·         Glucagon-like peptide-1

·         Growth Hormones

By End-User:

·         Hospitals

·         Clinics

·         OTC

·         Home Healthcare

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pen-ne...

Major Players Operating in the Global Pen Needles Market:

·         Becton

·         Dickinson and Company

·         ADW Diabetes

·         Novo Nordisk

·         A.Menarini Diagnostics

·         Ulticare

·         Ypsomed Holding AG

·         Facet Technologies

·         B. Braun Melsungen AG

·         Shanghai Neo-Medical Co. Ltd

·         HTL-Strefa S.A.

·         Frank Healthcare Co., Ltd

·         Stat Medical Devices, Inc.

·         Terumo Corporation

·         Domrex Pharma Inc.

·         Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH

·         Artsana S.p.a

·         Eli Lilly

·         Owen Mumford Ltd

·         KD Medical GmbH Hospital Products

·         Allison Medical, Inc.

·         Digital Medics Pty Ltd.

·         Ultimed, Inc.

Related Reports:

Global Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-surgic...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Data Bridge Market Research Private Limited
18883872818
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Source:Data Bridge Market Research Private Limited
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
