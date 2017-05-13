News By Tag
Global Pen Needles Market Forecasts to 2024 - Data Bridge Market Research
Databridgemarketresearch.com presents "Global Pen Needles Market", is expected to reach at CAGR of 11.6%.
The Global Pen Needles Market is segmented on the basis of product type, product length, Usability, application, therapy, end-user and geography.
By Product Type:
· Standard Pen Needles
· Safety Pen Needles
By Product Length:
· Nano Length
· Medium Length
· Long length
By Usability:
· Reusable Pen Needles
· Disposable Pen Needles
By Application:
· Diabetes
· Growth Hormone Deficiency
By Therapy:
· Insulin
· Glucagon-like peptide-1
· Growth Hormones
By End-User:
· Hospitals
· Clinics
· OTC
· Home Healthcare
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Major Players Operating in the Global Pen Needles Market:
· Becton
· Dickinson and Company
· ADW Diabetes
· Novo Nordisk
· A.Menarini Diagnostics
· Ulticare
· Ypsomed Holding AG
· Facet Technologies
· B. Braun Melsungen AG
· Shanghai Neo-Medical Co. Ltd
· HTL-Strefa S.A.
· Frank Healthcare Co., Ltd
· Stat Medical Devices, Inc.
· Terumo Corporation
· Domrex Pharma Inc.
· Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH
· Artsana S.p.a
· Eli Lilly
· Owen Mumford Ltd
· KD Medical GmbH Hospital Products
· Allison Medical, Inc.
· Digital Medics Pty Ltd.
· Ultimed, Inc.
