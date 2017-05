Global Pen Needles Market Forecasts to 2024 - Data Bridge Market Research

Databridgemarketresearch.com presents "Global Pen Needles Market", is expected to reach at CAGR of 11.6%.

Global Pen Needles Market, By Product Type (Standard Pen Needles, Safety Pen Needles), By Product Length (Nano Length, Medium Length, Long length), By Usability (Reusable Pen Needles, Disposable Pen Needles), By Application (Diabetes, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Others), By Therapy (Insulin, Glucagon-like peptide-1, Growth Hormones), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, OTC, Home Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024The Global Pen Needles Market is segmented on the basis of product type, product length, Usability, application, therapy, end-user and geography.· Standard Pen Needles· Safety Pen Needles· Nano Length· Medium Length· Long length· Reusable Pen Needles· Disposable Pen Needles· Diabetes· Growth Hormone Deficiency· Insulin· Glucagon-like peptide-1· Growth Hormones· Hospitals· Clinics· OTC· Home HealthcareBased on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.· Becton· Dickinson and Company· ADW Diabetes· Novo Nordisk· A.Menarini Diagnostics· Ulticare· Ypsomed Holding AG· Facet Technologies· B. Braun Melsungen AG· Shanghai Neo-Medical Co. Ltd· HTL-Strefa S.A.· Frank Healthcare Co., Ltd· Stat Medical Devices, Inc.· Terumo Corporation· Domrex Pharma Inc.· Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH· Artsana S.p.a· Eli Lilly· Owen Mumford Ltd· KD Medical GmbH Hospital Products· Allison Medical, Inc.· Digital Medics Pty Ltd.· Ultimed, Inc.