Shopify Users now have A NEW WAY to sell their products at Newegg
Now transfer product data, Receive Orders and hassle free selling with Cedcommerce Newegg integration. Also, it ensures real-time synchronization with your Shopify store
Prior to this, Cedcommerce also has multichannel sales extension available at Shopify Store enabling sellers to offer their products at Walmart and Jet.com and now they have option of offering their products at Walmart too.
In his words of encouragement, Founders and Directors of Cedcommerce, Abhishek Jaiswal and Himanshu Rauthan, reiterated their commitment and mission of the Cedcommerce, "To equip sellers with e-commerce tools that gives them best ROI and makes selling hassle free".
Features and Specifications of Newegg Integration Extension:
Update product edits
Sellers can make changes in the product prices, its inventory status and its availability. All such changes made from Shopify App panel then reflects at Newegg in near real-time.
Synchronizes Store's products with Newegg
The app synchronizes all the product information of the Shopify store with Newegg. For exmaple: if a purchase is made at Newegg, then the product quantity decreases at Shopify Store and on Newegg, and vice-versa.
Bulk product upload:
Sellers can upload products of data in mass, can customize product details as per Newegg directives and thereafter upload products in Bulk on Newegg by avoiding custom CSV creation. Saves time and efforts. Smart Work!
Notifications
The sellers are notified for every change that occurs on their store –change in prices, quantity, product title or product description. The sellers get instant notifications, informing them of all the changes.
Price and Availability:
The Newegg app follows a subscription base model. The price costs $25 a month (when billed annually) and $27 a month (when billed half yearly). The Integration extension can be downloaded from Shopify Store - (apps.shopify.com/
http://cedcommerce.com/
About Cedcommerce:
Established in 2010, Cedcommerce believes in democratizing the e-commerce and Multi Channel Selling is one the core functionality. Recently, it became the Official Walmart Channel Partner enabling sellers to sell on Walmart.com. Also, it has Jet Integration enabling online sellers to sell at Jet.
Contact
Cedcommerce,
Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
