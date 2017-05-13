 
Aroma Bravo Reveals How To Brew Pour Over Coffee On A Budget

A coffee expert from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea shows the best way to brew pour over coffee at an affordable price.
 
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- In recent years, pour over coffee has earned its place as the new favorite of many home brewers. Coffee enthusiasts love this drip style because it makes coffee brewing look sophisticated even though it's actually quite easy. Those who are not yet familiar with pour over coffee may think it's too expensive to make, but an expert from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea reveals just how simple and affordable it is to brew pour over coffee at home.

"Making pour over coffee is not as complicated as it seems. Lots of people use fancy drippers and kettles but that's all about preference and aesthetics, really. You can actually make delicious pour over coffee on a budget as long as you have the basic equipment and some quality coffee beans," said the expert.

The basic equipment involves a pour over dripper, burr grinder, kettle, timer, receiving vessel and some paper filters. However, the Aroma Bravo expert said that most of these items can be substituted to lessen the costs. In fact, the first money-saving tip he gave is to get some of the equipment from a Japanese dollar store.

"Since pour over coffee was invented in Japan, you'll always find cone drippers and other coffee paraphernalia in Japanese dollar stores for just a few bucks. It's a great bargain for those who are on a tight budget but still want to enjoy good coffee at home. Just go to a Japanese dollar store near you and get a plastic cone dripper, a small carafe, and some matching paper filters. If you intend to make more than one cup of coffee at a time, I recommend the 2-4 cup dripper and filters," the Aroma Bravo expert suggested.

For the timer, he recommends using one's smartphone to monitor the total brewing time. He adds that using a gooseneck kettle will allow a steadier pouring technique, but any kettle will do the trick.

"One pour over equipment I advise not to sacrifice though is the burr grinder—you'll need it to grind your whole coffee beans to a consistent size, which makes a significant difference in the resulting coffee. It's a good investment that will last you for years," the coffee expert explained.

With the substitute items mentioned above, making good pour over coffee is entirely possible without breaking the bank. The coffee expert and the rest of the Aroma Bravo team hope that more people will switch to the pour over brewing method with these money-saving tips in mind.

More information about the coffee and tea company is available at https://www.amazon.com/Honduras-Coffee-Whole-Bean-Marcala....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers the best coffee beans from organic farms in Marcala, Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.

