ACE Divino offering possession of its 2/3 BHK apartments in Noida Extension
ACE Divino is a residential project in Greater Noida West which is offering luxury flats with 2/3 BHK apartments.
In this gated society in the heart of Noida Extension, ACE Divino presents 11 residential towers to host these Vaastu compliant 2 and 3 BHK apartments which are designed on floor areas starting from 1090 sq. ft. to 1530 sq. ft. All east facing apartments with space optimized floor planning to add a touch of spaciousness and lavishness, these ACE Divino apartments in Noida Extension allows enough natural light and air to prevail within the interiors. Equipped with modern amenities and facilities to provide convenience and luxury to the daily lifestyle, http://www.acedivinonoida.in/
Contact
ACE Divino
Call 9250002243
***@realtyacres.com
