ACE Divino offering possession of its 2/3 BHK apartments in Noida Extension

ACE Divino is a residential project in Greater Noida West which is offering luxury flats with 2/3 BHK apartments.
 
 
08
08
NOIDA, India - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- ACE Group has designed and constructed a beautifully landscaped housing development in Greater Noida West adjacent to Gautam Buddh Balak Inter College. Developed on 5 acres' area along the Expressway, ACE Divino Noida is a new launched residential project which is offering 2/3 BHK apartments, a picture perfect sketching of the entire landscape to offer abundance of greenery all around creating an eco-friendly habitat centre.

In this gated society in the heart of Noida Extension, ACE Divino presents 11 residential towers to host these Vaastu compliant 2 and 3 BHK apartments which are designed on floor areas starting from 1090 sq. ft. to 1530 sq. ft. All east facing apartments with space optimized floor planning to add a touch of spaciousness and lavishness, these ACE Divino apartments in Noida Extension allows enough natural light and air to prevail within the interiors. Equipped with modern amenities and facilities to provide convenience and luxury to the daily lifestyle, http://www.acedivinonoida.in/ ACE Divino housing society presents, swimming pool, fitness zone, jogging track, senior citizen's park, children's park and playground, community club, sports grounds, indoor games area and many more.

Visit http://www.acedivinonoida.in/.

ACE Divino
Call 9250002243
***@realtyacres.com
Source:Realty Acres
Email:***@realtyacres.com Email Verified
Tags:Ace Divino, Ace Divino Noida Extension, Ace Divino Noida
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Projects
