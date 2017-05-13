How Yoga Can Help Fight Cancer

 
RISHIKESH, India - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- By 2015, an estimated 1.6 million people were diagnosed with cancer in the US. This is just in one country. So, as you can imagine, the damage done by cancer is far worse if one were to take into account the rest of the world. Cancer patients undergo painful treatment, mental and emotional trauma. The world's top scientists are still struggling to find a cure for this nightmare disease.

The reality is that as of today, there's no medicine that can cure cancer. What can be done is, with information currently available fight-off cancer. Therapeutic alternative treatments like yoga are coming to the forefront to help heal the body. Studies have uncovered how yoga can combat fatigue, improve strength and range of motion of patients that undergo cancer treatment.

Let's look at how cancer patients can benefit from yoga:

Relief from fatigue

Studies have discovered that yoga has the capacity to reduce fatigue in those suffering from cancer. The subjects have reported significant decrease of fatigue after yoga. In fact, some studies found that the decrease in fatigue improved when the amount of yoga increased.

Reducing stress

Battling a life-threatening disease can be physically, emotionally and mentally extremely difficult. Yoga is known to provide effective stress relief and this effectiveness has been found to extend to cancer as well. Reducing stress can also help improve quality of life, reduce pain and give the patients an appetite.

Improve physical functions

Cancer can seriously affect one's ability to move. The constant body aches and being under chemo can take a toll on even a once strong young stallion. Spending time in hospitals and in bed can make muscles weak and stiff. Yoga is a very gentle form of exercise that can stretch and strengthens muscles without adding too much stress.

Improve sleep

When mental and physical stress is addressed, it gives additional comfort for the body and mind. This can lead to better sleep. Yoga asanas and pranayama practices are known to help with sleep disorders such as insomnia, so yoga not only can provide the practitioner's muscles relaxation but also enable them to get a good night's sleep.

Lower recurrence risk

Obesity and unhealthy habits can increase the risk of cancer. Managing risk is important, especially after recovering from cancer. Yoga as a regular form of exercise can help cultivate much needed awareness so that one can pay attention to their diet and weight. Yoga is also known to help in healthy weight loss, so the benefits here are extremely helpful for those recovering from cancer.

While yoga is for everyone, if you are diagnosed with cancer, it is always better to consult your doctor and get a medical opinion. Furthermore, it is better to get clarification on which yoga poses are safe to practice if you are brand new to yoga in order to keep your body safe.

AYM is one of the oldest yoga teacher training schools in Rishikesh, India. It offers daily drop-in classes and yoga retreats for practitioners of all ages.

More Information : https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
