Global Beta carotene Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
Market Segmentation
By Beta-carotene Type
On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into following categories:-
· Water Soluble Beta-carotene
o Powder Beta-carotene
o Liquid Beta-carotene
· Oil Soluble Beta-carotene
o Powder Beta-carotene
o Powder Beta-carotene
By Raw Material
· Carrots
· Sweet Potato
· Pumpkin
· Spinach
· Others (plums)
By Application
Based on in-depth interviews with food companies, report reflects a complete overview of following application segment:-
· Food and Beverage Industry
· Supplements
· Cosmetics
· Feed
· Others
By Region
Global Beta-carotene Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
· North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Middle East and Africa ( GGC, South Africa, North Africa ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Carotenoids are important factors in human health. The essential role of beta-carotene and others as the main dietary source of vitamin A has been known for many years. Rising awareness towards the consumption of beta-carotene is anticipated to be the major factor propelling the market growth over the forecast period.
Physical properties of natural beta-carotene have a high edge over the synthetic beta-carotene. Synthetic beta-carotene has lower lip-solubility and antioxidant activity than naturally produced beta-carotene. This outsized shift of industry from synthetic to natural beta-carotene is intensifying the market growth all across the globe.Beta-carotene holds exceptional properties as a colorant, physiological antioxidant and pro-vitamin A. This means that it is used across many diverse segments such as food, feed, supplements and cosmetics. Each segment demands different properties and stability of the beta-carotene formulations. Wide scope associated with the application of beta-carotene is anticipated to be the major factor driving the market in upcoming 5-6 years.
Excessive intake of beta-carotene can cause multiple disorders in human body, so it should be consumed in prescribed way. The beta-carotene market is an unorganised market, pricing issues with local manufacturers is anticipated to be the major factor restraining market growth over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.
Market Size & Forecast
The global beta-carotene market is estimated to reach USD 583 million by the end of 2024 witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 3.1% over the forecast period 2017-2024.The market is mainly driven by increasing demand for beta-carotene from food and beverage industry.
North America region subsidized the highest market share of beta-carotene market followed by Europe in 2015. U.S captured the highest market share in North America region followed by Canada. Increasing awareness associated with the consumption of beta-carotene is anticipated to be the major factor driving the market. Asia Pacific beta-carotene market is anticipated to show a persuasive growth over the forecast period.
Carrot raw material segment is likely to dominate the global market. On the other hand in terms of application, food and beverage industry marked highest share in the beta-carotene market in terms of revenue.
Key Players
· BASF SE
· Kemin Industries Inc.
· Algatechnologies Ltd.
· Chr. Hansen A/S
· Phytone Limited
· Cyanotech Corporation
· Royal DSM N.V.
· LycoRed Ltd.
· Overseal Natural Ingredients Ltd.
· Pharmline Inc.
· Sensient Technologies Corporation
