BSETec Launches Face Detection - Augmented Reality Application
BSETec launches its first augmented reality app, an interesting interactive tool, which allows the users to add fun to their text responses with fascinating face stickers. The new app supports iOS platform.
Selfie has been the mainstay on the social media postings and the prevalence of selfie camera equipped phones play a vital force in making selfies to reach this epidemic level. To add zing to the selfies, BSETec has introduced this interactive app, which helps the users to adjoin emojies on their selfie portraits.
BSETec has created the new live facial tracking & face sticker augmented reality app with a plethora of inbuilt augmented digital animations and emoticons. These interesting app emojis can be added to the selfie images. It tracks approximately 70 unique facial landmarks on the user's face and helps to project 2D as well as 3D digital objects on the face.
Along with the exclusive features like facial landmark tracking and morphed sticker on the selfie portrait, live integration on social media pages and live video recording features add spice to the app.
About BSETec
BrickSteel Enterprises Infotech Private Limited (BSETec) is the progressive brand, in offering unique custom logical solutions for digital technology and digital designs.
Our team delivers better decisions,at a faster pace, to take smarter actions.Since our inception, thousands of clients around the globe have relied on our technology to develop innovative business models, optimize their strategies and to bring amazing customer experiences.Our team of experts deliver next-generation tech solutions to solve complex challenges, to enhance organisational efficiency, perk up the business productivity, to retain the enterprise value and to transform the business inside-out.
Read more about the product here: https://www.bsetec.com/
Contact
BSETec
+91-9944417374
support@bsetec.com
