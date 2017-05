Leading Intelligence Conference Airborne ISR, Now Open for Registration

SMi Group Reports: Registration Now Open for Airborne ISR 2017

Airborne ISR

Contact

Shannon Cargan

***@smi-online.co.uk Shannon Cargan

End

-- SMi Group is pleased to announce that registration is open for the third annual, taking place inIn today's complex and ever changing operational environment, the demand for comprehensive situational awareness continues to grow. As a decisive and indispensable tool,is increasingly relied upon to deliver this capability, allowing commanders to gain a thorough picture of the battle space and act accordingly.This year's highly anticipated event returnsat the forefront of ISR operations. The conference comes at a time of renewed importance, as ongoing coalition operations grow in both intensity and scope, an increased demand for information presents a unique set of questions to both the operator and the infrastructure supporting the ISR network.· Top-level U.S. representation including Keynote Address by: Brigadier General Peter Lambert, Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Force· New nations represented, including New Zealand and Germany· Updates on the development of NATO's key joint ISR platforms· Key focuses: future capability development, ISR operations, ISR training and personnel development, NATO joint ISR and ISR research and development1. Keynote Address: Coordinating Aerial Intelligence Doctrine and Architecture in Support of Shifting Operational RequirementsBrigadier General Peter Lambert, Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Combat Command,2. Reintroducing Maritime Patrol Aircraft Capability into the British Armed Forces' Maritime SurveillanceWing Commander Richard Berry, SO1 Capability Delivery P8A, Air Command, Royal Air Force3. Current Requirements and ISR Response within the New Zealand Defence ForceSquadron Leader Stephen Graham, Air ISTAR Requirements, Capability Branch, C4ISR Working Group,4. Keynote Address: French Airborne ISR Employment: Lessons Learnt and Challenges in a Complex Operational EnvironmentColonel Christophe Fontaine, Chief, ISR Division,5. Perspectives on the Future of ISRDr Jim Wood, C4ISR Science Gateway, Joint Forces Command,Plus, there will also be an unmissable, pre-conference workshops on: 'Every Platform a Sensor' Led by British experts in defence, aerospace and security;For further information on this conference or the workshop, please visit the website.A special rate of £899 is available to government and acting military personnel. With this biggest early bird discount, still available;25-26 OctoberLondon, United Kingdom---- END ----To register online, visit: https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ defence/uk/airborne- isr?utm_... For information on exhibiting, advertising and branding packages, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi- online.co.uk Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk