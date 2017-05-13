News By Tag
Leading Intelligence Conference Airborne ISR, Now Open for Registration
SMi Group Reports: Registration Now Open for Airborne ISR 2017
In today's complex and ever changing operational environment, the demand for comprehensive situational awareness continues to grow. As a decisive and indispensable tool, air based ISTAR is increasingly relied upon to deliver this capability, allowing commanders to gain a thorough picture of the battle space and act accordingly.
This year's highly anticipated event returns to further explore the tactics and technologies at the forefront of ISR operations. The conference comes at a time of renewed importance, as ongoing coalition operations grow in both intensity and scope, an increased demand for information presents a unique set of questions to both the operator and the infrastructure supporting the ISR network.
New for 2017!
· Top-level U.S. representation including Keynote Address by: Brigadier General Peter Lambert, Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Force
· New nations represented, including New Zealand and Germany
· Updates on the development of NATO's key joint ISR platforms
· Key focuses: future capability development, ISR operations, ISR training and personnel development, NATO joint ISR and ISR research and development
Featured Topics Include:
1. Keynote Address: Coordinating Aerial Intelligence Doctrine and Architecture in Support of Shifting Operational Requirements
Brigadier General Peter Lambert, Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Force
2. Reintroducing Maritime Patrol Aircraft Capability into the British Armed Forces' Maritime Surveillance
Wing Commander Richard Berry, SO1 Capability Delivery P8A, Air Command, Royal Air Force
3. Current Requirements and ISR Response within the New Zealand Defence Force
Squadron Leader Stephen Graham, Air ISTAR Requirements, Capability Branch, C4ISR Working Group, New Zealand Defence Force
4. Keynote Address: French Airborne ISR Employment: Lessons Learnt and Challenges in a Complex Operational Environment
Colonel Christophe Fontaine, Chief, ISR Division, French Air Force Command
5. Perspectives on the Future of ISR
Dr Jim Wood, C4ISR Science Gateway, Joint Forces Command, UK Ministry of Defence
The full event agenda is available on the event website.
Plus, there will also be an unmissable, pre-conference workshops on: 'Every Platform a Sensor' Led by British experts in defence, aerospace and security; QinetiQ.
For further information on this conference or the workshop, please visit the website.
A special rate of £899 is available to government and acting military personnel. With this biggest early bird discount, still available; register by the 31st May to save a future £400.
Airborne ISR 2017
25-26 October
London, United Kingdom
