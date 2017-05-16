 
Industry News





Unserver - An Easy to Use Mobus-HTTP Communication Solution Is Released

Integrating Modbus RTU devices and networks into the Web has never been so seamless.
 
 
Unserver Connects Web HMIs to Modbus RTU Networks
 
May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Modbus RTU is known to be one of the most widely adopted industrial protocols.
It has been around for many years and is supported by nearly all industrial devices capable of network communication. However, until now it has been hard to connect Web-based applications and human-machine interfaces to Modbus devices.

Unserver represents a new, simple and open way of communicating over Modbus RTU networks. It is a lean and high-performant software tool that provides a configurable RESTful HTTP API over any number of connected field devices.

Unserver 's main utility lies in being a flexible back-end for a Web App / HMI. But It can also serve as a tool for testing and exploring a Modbus network or as a general-purpose data acquisition server.

Data caching and polling allows Unserver to serve hundreds requests per second to different clients with low latency without as little as possible load on the underlying network.

With support for custom tags and different data types, Unserver makes it easy to model the entire device network as a coherent HTTP API.

Unserver configuration is a breeze of fresh air among communication solutions. It is using JSON - an open text-based format, familiar to any software developer. This means the configuration files portable, human-readable and can be easily change-controlled with a standard source control solution such as git.

Because of it's focus on simplicity, Unserver is extremely easy to get started with. Creating a first demo application takes just a few minutes. Here is an example of Unserver integration with a Web app in a few lines of code - https://unserver.xyz/blog/hmi-with-unserver-buttons/

To learn more about Unserver, visit https://unserver.xyz where you can read the documentation, get a trial version of the software, or contact the Unserver team with questions.

Source:Intellation Ltd.
Email:***@unserver.xyz
