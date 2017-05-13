 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Enlist your business in the GyaanMart, the best Business Directory in India

Why do we need a directory? To simply get a lot of options for something we're searching. Statistics say that when searching for a product or company, 8 out of 10 people search from directories.
 
 
NOIDA, India - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Why do we need a directory? To simply get a lot of options for something we're searching. Statistics say that when searching for a product or company, 8 out of 10 people search from directories.

Practically speaking, a directory is as much important for business as it is to a customer. Now, there are different types of directories. There are generic and their niche directories. But, there's a dearth of business directories in India.

What is so special about a business directory? Well, a business directory enables a business to list them on to it. An advantage to that is business directories tend to have the higher ranking on Google search results. So, chances of your business getting showcased online increases manifold.

Business directories in India are also useful for the users. India has a huge population. It's assumed that there's a shortage of services. But that's not the case. There are a lot of small businesses that are unable to get the proper exposure and hence many are struggling to breathe in the market.

A business directory in India can help them get the required exposure. In addition to that, there are a lot of good consulting firms that are struggling to fetch clients. A niche, well-defined directory could be helpful since clients for consulting companies are hard to find.

Introducing GyaanMart, a specialized online business directory in India only for consulting companies, which supports small/medium business consultants in India. At http://www.gyaanmart.com/  you can find the best business consultants suitable for your industry.

Just fill out the form and one of our expert associates will contact you, understand your requirements and accordingly patch you up with the most appropriate business consultant.

Contact
Gyaan Mart
07585803856
***@gyaanmart.com
