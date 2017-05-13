News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introduction of Herbal Products Thrive Indian Premium Cosmeceuticals Market
More and more companies are entering into facial care segment, particularly into anti ageing sub-segment, increasing ageing population, changes in lifestyle and eating habits, and increasing awareness.
Cosmeceuticals are the latest addition to the health industry and are described as cosmetic products with drug-like benefits. With the rise of more knowledgeable, wealthy, and beauty-conscious class of urban consumers, cosmeceuticals have come a long way in recent years to become one of the fastest growing cosmetic options in India. It has been observed that companies are taking advantage of higher consumer interest in anti-ageing medicated cosmetics and are introducing new skin care as well as hair care products with some herbal extracts to serve the consumer consumers' interest. More and more companies are introducing herbal product products due to several reasons such as consciousness among consumers, increasing ageing population, change in lifestyle and increasing awareness.
Also, demand for anti ageing treatments and products is increasing at a significant pace in India, due to increasing consciousness among consumers and their desire to look youthful even at the age of 35-40. To meet this demand, Indian premium cosmeceutical companies are launching innovative products and treatments to treat conditions such as wrinkles, photo ageing, hyper pigmentation, etc.
Use of various herbs to cure various skin related issues problems is the oldest conventions conventional practice in India. The power of herbal extracts has numerous benefits and this is the reason why lots of people are getting inclined towards herbal products even today. In preparation of the cosmetics, various herbals extracts are added which have antioxidant properties for the nourishment of skin.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse