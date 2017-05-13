News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ask a Lawyer: Aiman-Smith & Marcy Want to Answer the Public's Most Pressing Legal Questions
The firm's new website now features a new "Ask Me Anything" button that allows users to seek quick answers to questions.
Oakland, California, May 15, 2017 – Oakland consumer law firm, Aiman-Smith & Marcy, is making it easier for everyone to get reliable, trustworthy, answers to questions from workers, consumers, and investors. The firm's new website now features a new "Ask Me Anything (https://asmlawyers.com/
The easy-to-understand layout uses a simple form so that people at every level of tech-savvy can use the tool. Plus, before sending their question, users can request a free in-person consultation from a member of the Aiman-Smith & Marcy team.
Once the firm receives the question, they will create a video or written piece, providing information related to the question. Due to the volume of requests, users may experience a wait time before they receive their answer. However, the team is committed to providing legal help to all of those in need, so each request will be thoroughly reviewed.
This initial contact method not only provides the public with free information regarding general legal questions, but it also makes the Aiman-Smith & Marcy lawyers more approachable.
Founding partner, Randall Aiman-Smith, said: "I'm looking forward to being able to connect with our visitors in a less intimidating way and I'm hoping to help people with some tailored insights into their rights."
Aiman-Smith also said that he hopes the Ask Me Anything feature will create a greater community of visitors to the website. "Hopefully, workers, consumers, and investors will both use and view the "Ask Me Anything" feature and discover that aren't the only ones struggling with these issues."
Information about Aiman-Smith and Marcy can be found at www.asmlawyers.com. Further inquiries regarding the Ask Me Anything (https://asmlawyers.com/
About Aiman-Smith & Marcy
Aiman-Smith & Marcy is a boutique law firm based in Oakland, California, focusing on consumer fraud, employment, and class action lawsuits. The team of lawyers work cooperatively, offering their unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of employees, consumers, and investors.
Contact
Aiman-Smith Marcy
***@xtendly.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse