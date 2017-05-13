 
Android TV App Development For Ecommerce Platforms Indispensable for Online Retailers

Android TV is changing the way people view and use their TV. The next generation of smart TV allows seamless integration with Android devices and users can simply view it as a large screen smart device that can be used for a variety of purposes.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Android TV is changing the way people view and use their TV. The next generation of smart TV allows seamless integration with Android devices and users can simply view it as a large screen smart device that can be used for a variety of purposes. One can stream movies, play games, run apps and shop online using the TV interface instead of the smaller smartphone screen interface. Given how popular this is going to be in the coming years, ecommerce companies need to implement Android TV functionality to be one up on the competition. If they do not make the switch, they are likely to lose out to competitors.

Ecosmob offers Android TV app development services for ecommerce players. Android TV works differently in comparison to smartphones that have a touchscreen interface. Here, one uses the remote control of the TV to carry out operations calling for finesse in interfacing the remote to the e-commerce app in a user-friendly way. This is one side of Android TV from the perspective of Android TV app development. From the perspective of online sellers, the use of a larger screen means ecommerce sites can include much more in their online store such as a 3D graphical user interface and even HD videos for product demos while allowing shoppers to select products, add to their shopping basket, checkout and make payment in a secure way. Given the fact that more and more people will be using their TVs as an interactive tool, it makes sense that ecommerce too is ported to TVs and Ecosmob is here to assist online retailers, B2B and B2C to make the transition with their Android TV app development expertise. An ecommerce company may choose to retain the same user interface and functionalities but port it to Android TV for use with a remote device. This may involve slight modifications or Android TV app development (https://www.ecosmob.com/services/android-development/tv-app/)from the ground up. In both cases Ecosmob is perfectly placed with its teams of experts in Android to deliver the goods.

About the author:

Shubham Tiwari is head honcho of SEO division at Ecosmob, a leading mobile app developer now offering Android TV app development for ecommerce companies in India and the US. Shubham loves all things Android and enthusiastically supports spread of knowledge about all facts of this versatile OS.

Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
Source:Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
