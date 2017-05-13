News By Tag
Disposable Diapers Segment to Dominate Baby Diapers Market in APAC by 2022
The disposable diapers market in APAC is likely to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during 2016–2022. The revenue contribution of disposable diapers in the region will increase approximately 44% by 2022
Baby Diapers Market in APAC
APAC is one of the fastest growing diaper markets. In terms of consumption, APAC is the leading market with annual consumption of 97.40 billion units in 2016. Key countries in APAC such as India, China, Korea, and Indonesia are witnessing increase in population, rise in purchasing power, improvement in healthcare standards, which is leading to the decline in the infant mortality rate. Also, the demographic shift from rural to urban area is pushing the demand for nappies in these countries. The growing population in these regions offers manufacturers an opportunity to expand their market base. Local companies along with established global brands will witness a high competition in these regions to capture the newly developing diapers market. Key vendors such as P&G, Kimberly-Clark have set up their manufacturing units in APAC countries due to huge potential in the region.
Single-use Disposable Baby Diapers Market in APAC
The APAC diapers market is dominated by single-use disposable nappies and is expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period. There is hardly any awareness or demand for other types of diapers such as swim, training, or bio-degradable. These nappies are 4–5X expensive than single-use disposable nappies, hence cost-conscious consumers in APAC do not prefer expensive nappies as a viable option.
The single-use disposable baby diapers market in APAC, which contributed approximately 43% revenue in 2016, will dominate the market in the coming years and its contribution will increase further to approximately 44% by 2022, say analysts at Beige Market Intelligence.
In the developing countries in APAC such as India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the demand for disposable nappies is increasing at a rapid rate with increasing birth rates and growing awareness about baby hygiene. Additionally, the disposable income in these regions is increasing, and efforts of manufacturers to introduce low cost baby nappies in the region have led to increase in the popularity of disposable diapers.
