Global Digital X-ray Equipment Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) – Daedal Research
The report also includes a detailed regional analysis of the global digital X-ray market in the region of North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Under competitive landscape, different products in the digital X-ray equipment market have been compared on the basis of detectors and finished system makers.
Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global digital X-ray equipment market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
General Electric Company, Siemens Group and Philips are some of the key players operating in the global digital X-ray equipment market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.
Company Coverage
General Electric Company
Siemens Group
Philips
Executive Summary
The global X-ray equipment market can be segmented into digital and analog X-ray equipment. Further, the global digital X-ray equipment market can be divided into direct digital radiography and computerized radiography digital X-ray equipment.
The global digital X-ray equipment market is expected to increase at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2017-2021). The global digital X-ray equipment market is supported by various growth drivers, such as aging demography, increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease, lesser radiation dose compared to computed tomography (CT), etc. However, high cost of digital radiography panels, oligopoly in the digital X-ray market and reluctance of hospitals to switch to digital radiography (DR) systems are some of the challenges faced by the market.
The 2016 US Consolidations Appropriations Act, evolution of videofluroscopy and other benefits of DR in comparison to CR such as better radiation exposure efficiency, imaging result per hour leading to greater convenience for radiologist are some of the latest trends in the market.
