News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Cutlery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% During 2016–2022
Increasing number of households, growing property market, and rising disposable incomes are likely to boost the global cutlery market.
A recent report published by Beige Market Intelligence on the Global Cutlery Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017–2022, provides crucial facts about the worldwide cutlery market growth and forecasts for the period 2016–2022. The report comprises 110 pages of information supported with more than 65 exhibits.
The cutlery market is categorized into utility products and designer products. The designer cutlery segment is used to enhance the aesthetics of kitchens and dining tables. Also, based on the difference in the demand and the perception, the market is segmented into different price ranges. Three pricing ranges included in this report are: low-end, medium-end, and high-end.
Increasing number of households, growing property market, and rising disposable incomes are likely to boost the global cutlery market.
Growth of single-person households
The household growth rate differs from the population growth rate due to cultural shifts leading to a few multigeneral households and more single and two-person households. Across the world, multigenerational households are becoming less common in the urban area. As a result, the declining average six per household is also impacting the sale across the geography.
Increased personal disposable incomes
The growth in personal disposable incomes can also be correlated with the growth rates of the cutlery market. As the disposable income will increase the demand for high-end kitchen products is likely to grow. There is increasing trend of improved ergonomics in the cutlery market for high-end products. Vendors are focusing on increasing ergonomics of cutlery on the basis of shapes, different colors, and simplistic blade variations.
The demand for the cutlery products is coming from developing economies of APAC, China, Latin America, and the MEA region, where the usage is still popular as utility products. However, the demand for high-end product is also growing in the emerging economies of the APAC region such as India and China on account of increasing personal disposable income.
Further the market research report provides major trends, drivers, restraints, market analysis, market size, and growth forecast of the global cutlery market.
For More Information View Report:http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/
Source: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/
About Beige Market Intelligence
Beige Market Intelligence provides competitive and insightful business intelligence across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensures that the analysis provided is comprehensive, detailed, and complete. The analysis helps our client organizations to make insightful decisions and devise innovative marketing strategies for their businesses. The actionable insights delivered through our research reports provide a comprehensive market analysis at every level of market segmentation in the industry.
Our team of experts ensure the analysis is not just analyzed and presented but also customized depending upon the client's requirement. When it comes to competitive intelligence, we ensure our clients do not look beyond us.
Our employment base is spread across the globe. Our analysts come with a wide industry experience, which includes understanding the client's requirement and delivering high-quality research reports.
Mail: info@beigemarketintelligence.com
US: +1 347 903 9949
UK: +44 20 323 99499
APAC: +91 99 012 75473
Contact
Khyama
***@beigemarketintelligence.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse