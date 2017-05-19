Country(s)
Imafidon decorated by with Another Historic Award From Queen Elizabeth II in London
Described by the BBC News as "the First family of Education", they will be led by world intellectual icon, Professor Chris Imafidon to Buckingham palace to receive a historic award from Her Majesty, the Queen. Their eldest daughter, Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, a pioneering student of the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk programme will become the youngest scientist ever to receive the award on behalf of the family. Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, a princess, who is a direct descendant of the King of the Benin Kingdom (Oba of Bini) will be watched by her father, world-renowned, Professor Chris Imafidon and her Mother Ann Imafidon who are expected to be wearing traditional, flamboyant African Royal robes.
QUOTES: How did you receive the news that your daughter was nominated for this prestigious honour? Like every parent would feel, we are still in shock. This is simply God-orchestrated. we never believed that her young career would accelerate to this historic height. This is beyond belief. After this initial shock and excitement, we will start our little celebration that could last a year, or ripple for a lifetime.
Question 2: How proud are you as the patriarch of Britain's brainiest family? We very grateful and very humbled by her success but we must give glory to God, but God has given EVERY CHILD gifts and talents. We parents must join the ExcellenceinEducation program in developing such massive potential. As stated in my forthcoming book entitled "THE GENIUS IN YOU", we can't use the old methodology of learning. Schools and society must wake to the re-engineered system of education that understands that there is a genius in every child and greatness in every adult. We can get the best out of every child provided we use the right tools, techniques, and technology This genius is irrespective of ethnicity, gender, nationality, postcode, class or creed. So every family can equal or exceed our achievements.
QUESTION 3. Will Anne-Marie be visiting Schools and Universities anytime soon to also allow Young minds benefit from her experience, talent and skills?
YES! Very emphatic YES!! Our grandparents taught us that charity begins at HOME. We are very enthusiastic about learning! We MUST contribute our quota to the training and education of young minds we want to launch a bigger program and work with the corporate community, industry leaders so that we can deploy the re-engineered learning methodology of www.ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk program.
