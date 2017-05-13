Closer to giving every Indian a health account

Homeopathy is one of the best ways to treat a number of diseases. However, at times patients are not able to reach out to a good homeopathy doctor and they miss out on the advantages of homeopathy.

Contact

Bhargava Phytolab Pvt Ltd

***@bhargavaphytolab.com Bhargava Phytolab Pvt Ltd

End

--Every person needs to have a body which is free from diseases and is healthy and strong. Certain forms of medicines may help one get rid of diseases, but they will also leave behind the scars in the form of serious side effects. This is not the case of the ancient form of Indian medicine that is homeopathy. But one problem that homeopathy faces time and again is that there are hardly any channels and mediums which will help in promoting this great form of medicine to a number of people. But Bhargave Phytolab has found a way by which patients are not deprived of homeopathic treatment.Bhargava Phytolab launched GoDoct which is a portal that has listings of homeopathic doctors. Patients can now easily find homeopathy doctors and can also consult them online. Not just consultation, GoDoct also makes it possible for people to post their queries on this portal. Their queries are answered by qualified homeopathy doctors who have years of experience in the field of homeopathic medicine. This initiative is like a health account for every Indian. They can consult doctors and even take online appointment of doctors through this portal.Many homeopathy doctors have already created their profiles on GoDoct and the number is increasing. This portal makes it easy for doctors to spread awareness of homeopathy among people. They can treat a large number of patients since it increases the accessibility of doctors to patients. This initiative is Government approved and one can be sure that they can find plenty of homeopathy doctors of different specialities. This portal has some of the best features and doctors carry out case discussions and provide valuable advice. Most of the features of this portal are currently free and patients must try to take maximum advantage from GoDoct.