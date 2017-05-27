News By Tag
6 Hooks To Save Your Metal Chairs From Rust
1. Safeguard From Moisture:
The metal furniture is more volatile to water effects than other material like wood. When water settles on the metal furniture, it becomes more prone to rusting. So, it's better to wipe off the water immediately from the metal furniture with an absorbent rag, as soon as possible after washing, or in case, it accidentally falls on the metal.
2. Keep it Covered:
Keeping the furniture covered is a good idea to give it an unusual look, and protecting it from rust at the same time. You can use cushions, arm covers or chair backs to adorn your chairs and provide them with a shield at the same time.
3. Store carefully:
Mostly metal chairs find their place at outdoors as it is a durable furniture piece. But to extend its lifespan, it is better to store it indoors when not in use. The best storage for metal furniture is in the shed as heat is the major cause of rust on metal furniture. Similarly, storing the metal chairs indoor becomes essential in rainy seasons as moisture also depletes the metal. A large outdoor furniture cover is also a smart solution to protect your furniture from weather instability.
4. Grease Frequently:
Many people forget to paint or grease their metal furniture. But it is the most convenient and resourceful method to protect the metal from rusting. Rust doesn't develop on greased metal. It is advisable to grease your metal chairs at least twice a year.
5. Apply Paste Wax:
Paste wax is water resistant wax. Thus, applying it can protect your metal furniture from developing moisture. But before applying it, ensure that the metal furniture is completely clean and dry. You can use a wide paint brush to apply it all over the surface. You can use it more on the cracks and crevices, to give an utter protection. If you wish to dress your chair with an upholstery, after applying the paste wax, then give it sufficient time to dry well.
6. Maintain Cleanliness:
Not only gives a tidy look, but also prevents your metal from rust. Yes, that's the difference cleanliness can make. It gives a tidy look and safeguards your furniture. So, make sure that at least twice a year, you clean it with a mixture of warm water and detergent. You can apply the mixture with the help of a sponge and use a tooth brush to scrape off the harsh stains. Don't forget to rinse away the detergent traces with the help of a hose, and dry it well with a rag.
Metal chairs make a fabulous outdoor furniture. India's first customised online furniture store – Woodenstreet also deals in metal chairs. To get some enduring metal chairs at an affordable price visit https://www.woodenstreet.com/
