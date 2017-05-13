Communication Platform GoDoct Makes Homoeopathic Doctors Accessible To All Of India!

Did you know that there is a way of curing a number of ailments in a sympathetic way with the help of a branch of medicine called homeopathy?

Media Contact

Meenakshi

9811281920

***@bhargavaphytolab.com Meenakshi9811281920

End

--Many people have lots of faith in homeopathy. Rightly so because this is one branch of medicine which has answers to several health related issues and treats patients in a non invasive way. However, there is not much development in India as far as increasing the reach of these doctors is concerned. That is, there are many places where these doctors cannot reach or patients at times are not even aware that there are good homeopathy doctors around them.Bhargava Phytolab understood that there is a need for a medium or a platform where these doctors can spread their tentacles and reach out to more number of people. Now we all know the importance of online world and portals. With more and more people becoming tech savvy, we find that most of them depend on online portals for buying goods and services. Bhargava Phytolab has tried to tap this potential of the online world and has come up with the portal GoDoct where the homeopathy doctors can create their profile so that they can become accessible to more number of patients.GoDoct is a win-win situation both for the homeopathy doctor and for the patients. The homeopathic doctor can get more patients and can also hold discussions with other homeopathic doctors in the online forums. Online consultation and online appointments are the other benefits for the doctors. It is also helping the doctors to establish their brand image. For the patients they are able to consult good homeopathy doctors. They have the advantage of getting their queries answered online. This portal is making the life of the patient easy and healthy. This is definitely a great new concept by Bhargava Phytolab which will surely change the picture of homeopathy consultation in India.