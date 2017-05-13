News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
No Interest Loan Up to $500 No Credit Check
Currently at midnight, Fiji time, TBC increases at 2% on a daily basis. The ultimate value of TBC is $1B EUR.
Bruce Goldwell, author and success coach, has created TheBIllionCoin Peer-to-Peer web site where BTC owners can exchange BTC for TBC. He is offering BTC owners the opportunity to get $100 to $500 USD in TBC using an equal USD amount of BTC as collateral.
At the end of the 30 day period of the loan, the borrower can return an amount of TBC equal to the original USD loan amount and keep the balance in their TBC wallet to continue earning interest.
Once the returned TBC is verified, the borrower will receive BTC back at the value of the original USD loan amount.
What is the catch?
Bruce Barbre is spearheading a project to build a community center near a National Cemetery in Florida. He believes that those who borrow TBC will choose to keep it once they see it out performing BTC. Bruce can then use the BTC to help fund the Community Center project.
All the information on how to register for a TBC wallet and originate a TBC loan is at: http://thebillioncoin-
Contact
Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse