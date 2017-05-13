 
No Interest Loan Up to $500 No Credit Check

 
 
TheBillionCoin Loan
MIAMI - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Bitcoin is climbing in value, however, not as fast as TheBillionCoin, also called TBC.  Bitcoin owners have an opportunity to get a TBC loan to help them establish a small amount of USD/TBC to kickstart the process of earning the 1%-2% interest that TBC experiences daily.

Currently at midnight, Fiji time, TBC increases at 2% on a daily basis.  The ultimate value of TBC is $1B EUR.

Bruce Goldwell, author and success coach, has created TheBIllionCoin Peer-to-Peer web site where BTC owners can exchange BTC for TBC.  He is offering BTC owners the opportunity to get $100 to $500 USD in TBC using an equal USD amount of BTC as collateral.

At the end of the 30 day period of the loan, the borrower can return an amount of TBC equal to the original USD loan amount and keep the balance in their TBC wallet to continue earning interest.

Once the returned TBC is verified, the borrower will receive BTC back at the value of the original USD loan amount.

What is the catch?

Bruce Barbre is spearheading a project to build a community center near a National Cemetery in Florida.  He believes that those who borrow TBC will choose to keep it once they see it out performing BTC.  Bruce can then use the BTC to help fund the Community Center project.

All the information on how to register for a TBC wallet and originate a TBC loan is at: http://thebillioncoin-peer-to-peer.info

Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
Source:Bruce Barbre
Email:***@brucegoldwell.com Email Verified
Tags:TheBillionCoin, Loan, Investment
Industry:Investment
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Websites
