International Fashion Designer Lisseth Corrao set to showcase her whimsical Gold Collection
San Diego based designer Lisseth Corrao is on a mission to prove that iconic fashion statements don't just come out of New York and London, and she is succeeding
Lisseth Corrao is an international fashion designer from Lima, Peru. Her motivation for fashion comes from her grandmother, who taught her to sew when she was a little girl. Lisseth watched her grandmother as she designed and created all different types of clothes for her mom, her aunt and her older sister at home while she also ran a retail business selling her own branded apparel and other merchandise.
Her elegant Gold Collection will be featuring rich textures, intricate details, and unique embellishments at Temecula Fashion Week. Now in it's 3rd year, Temecula Fashion has emerged as one of the leading fashion events, casting emerging talents from across the globe. Each fashion week season gives fresh faces a chance to strut down the cat-walk. Come to see the designs of Lisseth Corrao at Temecula Fashion Week on Saturday, May 20 at 9:00 pm, at City Hall, Old Town Temecula Courtyard, 41000 Main Street, Temecula, CA 92590. Temecula Fashion Week goes from May 19, 2017 to May 21, 2017.
"Everyday is a fashion show and the world is the runway".Coco Chanel
Go To www.TemeculaFashionWeek.com for more information on the fashion show.
Check this video of Lisseth's designs
Check out a video of the Oscars Celebration
