MoveStrong now offers online 3D Build Your Own (BYO) program to for T-Rex Outdoor Functional Traini
T-Rex FTS outdoor Model for boot camps, cross fit and team work outs
This 3D BYO program ideal for building outdoor functional training stations to be used at gyms, home, schools, parks, athletics, or in military settings.
T-Rex FTS Outdoor model
T-Rex FTS is designed to stand tough year-round outdoor conditions. It is ideal for fitness bootcamps, group training classes, team workouts, cross-fit, military physical fitness, obstacle course, and physical education programs.
Features-
▪ It comes for in-ground or surface mount installation.
▪ Choose for many color options
▪ It can be customized with number of features such as Adjustable Ab Bench Station, Monkey Bar Bridge, Kickplate, Top Post Loop Anchor, Medicine Ball Targets, and a lot more.
▪ As per the availability of space and training needs, you can get it customized exactly to your needs
MoveStrong BYO program
MoveStrong BYO program is designed to offer visualization of your dream functional training station for gyms, schools, or fitness playgrounds as per the desired requirements which will be transformed into real time 3D form. Submit the build and it can be sent to MoveStrong for execution of quote. In addition to the outdoor model, indoor FTS modelsare also available for BYO program.
About MoveStrong
MoveStrong is a US-based manufacturer of commercial specialty fitness and strength training products designed for outdoor and indoor use. The products they design use primarily bodyweight as resistance along with free-form moving objects to use functional fitness training to help build athletic bodies free of pain.
For more information please visit us at www.movestrongfit.com
Address of the company
5751 Uptain Rd, Ste 210
Chattanooga, TN 37411
Tel. 855 - 278-8700
Contact
MoveStrong Fit
***@gmail.com
