MoveStrong now offers online 3D Build Your Own (BYO) program to for T-Rex Outdoor Functional Traini

T-Rex FTS outdoor Model for boot camps, cross fit and team work outs

Contact

MoveStrong Fit

***@gmail.com MoveStrong Fit

End

-- MoveStrong, a US-based manufacturer of commercial specialty fitness and strength training products offers a 3D program that allows customer to choose the T-Rex FTS outdoor model and configure it with the training options and colors desired. View online three dimensionally and submit your custom build for a quote for MoveStrong.This 3D BYO program ideal for building outdoor functional training stations to be used at gyms, home, schools, parks, athletics, or in military settings.T-Rex FTS is designed to stand tough year-round outdoor conditions. It is ideal for fitness bootcamps, group training classes, team workouts, cross-fit, military physical fitness, obstacle course, and physical education programs.▪ It comes for in-ground or surface mount installation.▪ Choose for many color options▪ It can be customized with number of features such as Adjustable Ab Bench Station, Monkey Bar Bridge, Kickplate, Top Post Loop Anchor, Medicine Ball Targets, and a lot more.▪ As per the availability of space and training needs, you can get it customized exactly to your needsMoveStrong BYO program is designed to offer visualization of your dream functional training station for gyms, schools, or fitness playgrounds as per the desired requirements which will be transformed into real time 3D form. Submit the build and it can be sent to MoveStrong for execution of quote. In addition to the outdoor model, indoor FTS modelsare also available for BYO program.MoveStrong is a US-based manufacturer of commercial specialty fitness and strength training products designed for outdoor and indoor use. The products they design use primarily bodyweight as resistance along with free-form moving objects to use functional fitness training to help build athletic bodies free of pain.For more information please visit us at www.movestrongfit.com Address of the company5751 Uptain Rd, Ste 210Chattanooga, TN 37411Tel. 855 - 278-8700