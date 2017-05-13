Consecutus To Soon Offer A New And Bespoke Account Facility For Their Private Retail Clients

Consecutus Capital have recently announced that they will be adding a new client account facility tailored specifically at their high-net worth retail client base.

-- Consecutus Capital have recently announced that they will be adding a new client account facility tailored specifically at their high-net worth retail client base. The facility will be made available to private retail clients whose trading accounts with them are at a level that the firm believes 'need particular attention paid to in order to afford clinical advice'.This new account facility will only be available as a fully managed facility where chosen advisers, all of which are specialized in different markets, will collectively determine the most suitable plan to achieve each of the client's particular objectives. This new facility is seen as a 'bridge account' between their current retail client and institutional client account facilities.This announcement came after the company recently made public that their quarter 1 figures had beaten their expectations and that increases to the figures for the remaining quarters were being made."The introduction of this new account facility will allow Consecutus to offer certain clients opportunities that they were previously unable to be afforded. We foresee this account facility being developed further over the coming months as the advisory team that have been assigned to it adopt their unique strategies. We foresee this facility growing at a very fast pace once the clients involved have had shown to them the opportunities it allows us to offer them," said William Henderson, Managing Partner of Consecutus Capital."This new facility will be initially over-seen by Malcolm Porter, our head of corporate trading, and Matthew Francis, our head of retail trading. Malcolm and Matthew are both able to combine their own specific skill sets to formulate the most beneficial set up to the account which the advisers will then utilize for the clients involved. This we believe will set Consecutus apart further from our competitors as we have now clearly defined a new targeted account facility for a targeted client base," William Henderson added."Having Malcolm and Matthew over-see this new account facility was decided by a unanimous vote by the senior partners as their reputations were already established a long time ago. We all wish them both the very best in setting up and over-seeing this new account facility and look forward to growing the facility with the new clients fortunate enough to be involved very quickly," William Henderson concluded.At Consecutus, our reputation has been built on being able to offer our worldwide client base opportunities that extend beyond their geographical boundaries. Our proven research and response to market conditions is key to our success, and that of our clients, regardless of their location.