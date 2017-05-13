News By Tag
Birth, Breath and Death with Amy Glenn
Birth doulas and death doulas are in the news and we are beginning to make sense to people. Meet a birth and death doula who is helping to bring all this home.
Fast forward to 2005 when I was entering the end of life doula/midwife scene as a private practitioner, I did not meet many people who identified themselves as a doula of either birth or death.
Do a search on google today and you will see pages of birth doulas and death doulas, articles about us, organizations and trainings for us and I truly believe that it is because of the birth doulas that so many people now easily understand our role as death doulas.
Death doulas are here to stay. We are called by many names but a rose by any other name is still a rose. A doula who accompanies the dying is one who provides non-medical support to a person dying and their family. There are so many ways to do that.
Meet Amy, who has served at both ends of our life cycle. She is a chaplain, author, doula, mom educator and so much more. I thoroughly enjoyed our interview, listen in here to this week's podcast:
http://www.qualityoflifecare.com/
Amy Glenn Bio:
Amy Wright Glenn earned her MA in Religion and Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. Amy is a Kripalu Yoga teacher, Birthing Mama® Prenatal Yoga and Wellness Teacher Trainer, (CD)DONA birth doula, hospital chaplain, and founder of the Institute for the Study of Birth, Breath, and Death. Amy is a regular contributor to PhillyVoice and author of Birth, Breath, and Death: Meditations on Motherhood, Chaplaincy, and Life as a Doula published in 2013. She is also the author of Holding Space: On Loving, Dying, and Letting Go available this fall through Parallax Press. Amy leads workshops and trainings both online and in person. In 2015, she created the popular "Holding Space for Pregnancy Loss" training that has trained hundreds of birth and mental health professionals around the world.
Journey with Deanna podcast sponsors are: www.HospiceTimes.com and www.QualityofLifeCare.com.
for the gold standard in End of Life Doula Training, visit below for information on Quality of Life Care's End of Life Doula Certificate Program: http://www.qualityoflifecare.com/
