Longford's Racecourse Inn wins second international award

For the second year running, The Racecourse Inn in Longford, Tasmania, has gained international recognition as winner of The Luxury Travel Group's "Traditional Luxury Hotel of the Year - Australia."
 
 
The Racecourse Inn award 2017
The Racecourse Inn award 2017
LONGFORD, Australia - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Following their 2016 success with Luxury Travel Guide's "Luxury Bed and Breakfast of the Year - Tasmania" award, the owners of Longford's Raceourse Inn are delighted with their 2017 win.

Located in beautiful Longford, one of Tasmania's oldest towns, and only 20 minutes from Launceston in Tasmania's north, The Racecourse Inn, built by ex-convict William Deane in 1860, has been providong accommodation to weary travellers for nearly 160 years.

Sympathetically restored to include five en-suite bathrooms, the B&B now offers stylish accommodation in five spacious bedrooms, furnished with antiques, with a gourmet cooked country breakfast in the unique barrel-vaulted dining room, featuring fruit sourced from the Inn's orchard, bread from the local wood-fired bakery, and eggs from The Racecourse Inn's own flock of pedigree chickens.

Surrounded by Hawthorn and Privet hedges, the inn also features a beautiful,  English style cottage garden.

Owners Annabelle Sandes and Richard Costin are thrilled with their award, and look forward to welcoming both national and international guests in the forthcoming tourist season.

Visit The Racecourse Inn at - http://www.longfordaccommodation.com.au

Annabelle Sandes
The Racecourse Inn
***@longfordaccommodation.com.au
Email:***@longfordaccommodation.com.au
Travel, Tourism, Award
Tourism
Longford - Tasmania - Australia
Awards
May 23, 2017
