News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Saniflow Hand Dryer Corp as a New Gold Member
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Saniflow Hand Dryer Corp as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Saniflow Hand Dryer Corp!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Saniflow Hand Dryer Corp
Saniflow Hand Dryer Corp. has established itself as one of North America's leading brands of eco-friendly hand-drying solutions. We offer the largest selection of fast, stylish, and energy-efficient products, designed to fit every type of washroom facility.
Their company works with design professionals, contractors, owners, and facility managers to ensure that every project gets the right dryers for its needs. Their products are in use in highly recognizable office buildings, entertainment centers, shopping facilities, schools and universities throughout North America.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Saniflow Hand Dryer Corp
jcoll@saniflow.com
www.saniflowcorp.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse