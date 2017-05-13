Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Saniflow Hand Dryer Corp as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Saniflow Hand Dryer Corp as a Gold Member

SaniFlow DCC Member

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Saniflow Hand Dryer Corp as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Saniflow Hand Dryer Corp will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Saniflow Hand Dryer Corp. has established itself as one of North America's leading brands of eco-friendly hand-drying solutions. We offer the largest selection of fast, stylish, and energy-efficient products, designed to fit every type of washroom facility.Their company works with design professionals, contractors, owners, and facility managers to ensure that every project gets the right dryers for its needs. Their products are in use in highly recognizable office buildings, entertainment centers, shopping facilities, schools and universities throughout North America.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.jcoll@saniflow.com