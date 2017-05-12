CommunicAsia 2017: Technicolor Showcases Innovations that will Drive the Future of Immersive Experiences in the Connected Home SINGAPORE - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- CMMA 2017 -- CommunicAsia 2017 on May 23-25 in Singapore will bring focus to the convergence of technologies that are transforming how content is created, distributed and consumed by audiences across the Asia Pacific region. During the conference, Technicolor will demonstrate how next-generation technologies enable immersive experiences to be delivered seamlessly to people's homes.



Technicolor executives will be on hand to discuss how technologies along the entire entertainment technology ecosystem can be integrated to enable the speed, bandwidth and network intelligence needed to support a new generation of services in the Asia Pacific region.



Technicolor will have a private suite at the venue where subject matter experts will explain how Technicolor is working with partners across the content creation, distribution, HDR, and virtual/augmented reality communities. Demonstrations will show how:



• Next-generation technologies and products from Technicolor deliver access speeds and bandwidth capable of supporting the most immersive content.



• Intelligent technologies that optimize Wi-Fi efficiency and performance, create wireless environments that reduce costs for operators while improving the end-user experience.



• Intuitive, seamless and frictionless home network solutions Technicolor is developing with Amazon Web Services (AWS) builds bridges between cloud and edge devices in the home. By bringing cloud functionality to the gateway technology, new opportunities are created to build new services throughout the home.



• New OTT services based on Android TV technology can be leveraged by network service providers (NSPs) to build value, accelerate time to market, and reduce maintenance costs.



• Virtual reality, augmented reality and other immersive experiences can be taken to the next level by introducing social interaction and engagement.



• Ultra-Broadband technologies can be integrated by NSPs with advanced Wi-Fi technologies and HDR to deliver intuitive and high quality experiences to consumers in the home in a cost-effective manner.



For more information, please visit:



Journalists interested in attending Technicolor's Media/Industry Analyst Breakfast at CommunicAsia 2017 on Wednesday, May 24 (9:00 AM – 10:30 AM), can register at:



For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

+1 323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolor.com



Andre Rodriguez

+1 323 817 6716

andre.rodriguez@ technicolor.com



Jayne Garfitt

Proactive PR

+44 7788 315587

jayne.garfitt@ proactive-pr.com


