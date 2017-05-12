News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hope International University Royals Baseball Team Advances to NAIA World Series
In just their second season of the program, HIU's Baseball team punched their ticket to the NAIA World Series.
LIMA, OH :: In just their second season of the program, HIU's Baseball team punched their ticket to the NAIA World Series by going undefeated in the Opening Round and defeating #10 Middle Georgia State in the Championship Game with a final score of 12-11. The Royals will travel to Lewiston, Idaho, for the 61st World Series that runs from May 26-June 2, 2017.
The Royals came from behind in all three of their games at the Lima Bracket hosted by UNOH and completed a perfect 3-0 run with a pair of wins against Middle Georgia and a win over their host UNOH. HIU improves to 35-16 overall in their second season and boasts a 9-4 record against teams in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll this season, including a 6-1 record against teams ranked in the Top 10 at the time of play.
When asked for his reaction to the World Series berth, Coach Erich Pfohl (http://www.hiuroyals.com/
// Click here (http://www.hiuroyals.com/
// For details on the NAIA World Series, click here (http://naia.org/)
Contact
Hope International University
***@hiu.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse