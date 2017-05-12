 
Hope International University Royals Baseball Team Advances to NAIA World Series

In just their second season of the program, HIU's Baseball team punched their ticket to the NAIA World Series.
 
FULLERTON, Calif. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- [ SOURCE: hiuroyals.com ]

LIMA, OH :: In just their second season of the program, HIU's Baseball team punched their ticket to the NAIA World Series by going undefeated in the Opening Round and defeating #10 Middle Georgia State in the Championship Game with a final score of 12-11. The Royals will travel to Lewiston, Idaho, for the 61st World Series that runs from May 26-June 2, 2017.

The Royals came from behind in all three of their games at the Lima Bracket hosted by UNOH and completed a perfect 3-0 run with a pair of wins against Middle Georgia and a win over their host UNOH. HIU improves to 35-16 overall in their second season and boasts a 9-4 record against teams in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll this season, including a 6-1 record against teams ranked in the Top 10 at the time of play.

When asked for his reaction to the World Series berth, Coach Erich Pfohl (http://www.hiuroyals.com/roster/15/16/2429.php) replied "To be able to give these guys the opportunity to go compete [at the World Series] after all they've given our coaches and me, I'm truly speechless and so happy for them."

// Click here (http://www.hiuroyals.com/article/1750.php) to read about the Opening Round championship game that earned them a spot in the World Series.

// For details on the NAIA World Series, click here (http://naia.org/).

