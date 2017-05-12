IFA Selects Daniel Mormino, Division VP of INFINITI HR, to the 2018 IFA Convention Committee

VP of Leading PEO Selected to the 2018 IFA Convention Committee

-- The ayes have it. International Franchise Association selects Daniel Mormino, Division Vice President of INFINITI HR to the 2018 IFA Convention Committee. Daniel Mormino took his seat on the IFA Convention Committee at the recent session on May 10, 2017 in Washington D.C. INFINITI HR Division Vice President, Daniel Mormino, will serve a powerful role in shaping the biggest franchise event of the year for thousands of franchise executives and partners who travel from around the world to attend the IFA Annual Convention. The IFA Annual Convention provides opportunity to learn from such experts who host more than 50 content-rich educational sessions to move brands forward.Daniel Mormino represents thousands of diverse franchising clients, business development executives, area developers, suppliers and investors throughout the country and is responsible for the historic growth of The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises©, INFINITI HR. His career includes approximately two decades as a passionate innovator in Human Capital Management. Mormino designed Human Capital Management platforms to protect business owners from the pitfalls of foreseeable employer liability and organic growth obstacles by leveraging the economies of scale of large enterprises into a competitive advantage. Mormino is a frequent preferred speaker at many industry conventions, conferences and seminars.Mormino is known for his public policy advocacy and is recognized for his financial support of franchises. He is a passionate advocate and Max Donor of FranPAC, the Political Action Committee for IFA members who work together toward common political objectives to promote and protect the franchise business model.Mormino recently hosted the INFINITI HR National Alliance Summit in New York City in which he expressed his views to all business development executives in attendance: "As the Professional Employer Organization for Franchises©, we serve as a voice for the franchise industry. We must establish and maintain direct lines of communication with lawmakers. FranPAC serves as a valuable tool for building positive relationships with elected officials. I urge all INFINITI HR National Alliance Partners to support franchise-friendly candidates for federal office through FranPAC," Mormino said.Mormino is also a requested contributor for industry publications such as Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine, Franchise Times and Franchising World. As a Certified Franchise Executive accredited by the ICFE, he is also proud to serve on the membership committee of the International Franchise Association (IFA). Mormino holds a Franchise Management Certification from Georgetown University and an M.B.A. from the W.P. Carey School of Business from Arizona State University.The IFA Annual Convention will take place February 10-13, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. "It is my pleasure to welcome our PEO clients, diverse franchise executives and partners from around the world to our home – Phoenix, Arizona. I look forward to work with our colleagues on the IFA Convention Committee to make #IFA2018 an exceptional experience. Together, we will continue to protect, enhance and promote franchises of all sizes for many years to come," Mormino said.About IFAThe IFA is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA's mission is to protect, enhance and promote franchising through government relations, public relations and educational programs. The IFA Annual Convention is the largest annual event in franchising.About INFINITI HRINFINITI HR is the Professional Employer Organization designed to protect franchisors and franchisees from employer liability. Our PEO platform provides full Regulatory Compliance Management, On-Demand HR Directors, Real-Time Payroll /Tax Filing, POS Integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and Employee Benefits available in all 50 states.Click here for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how INFINITI HR can protect, enhance and promote your franchise, call the INFINITI HR Franchise Division at 623-455-6234 or email franchisedivision@infinitihr.com.