Art Show Featuring The Renaissance International School Student Art Work at Art Gallery in Alameda

The art show will feature art work by students age 2 years old through middle school from The Renaissance International School (TRIS), a Montessori school in Oakland. Art work on display will include painting, drawing, sculpture, and more.

-- The Renaissance International School (TRIS), a Montessori school with campuses in Oakland and Piedmont, announces its 2017 student art show, "Shapes: Children's Creativity Beyond the Lines," will be held at a gallery in South Shore Center in Alameda. The annual student art show highlights the work created in the school's art program by students ranging in age from two years old through middle school. Work is displayed in a gallery setting and features various mediums including painting, drawing, and sculpture.The students' art work is of a superior level and reflects the high quality of studio art instruction and encouragement that teachers provide.The show is being held in a gallery space at 2220 South Shore Center, Space: 780, Building 700, in Alameda, Calif.The show will run from June 4-17, 2017. Hours are weekdays: Noon to 5 p.m., and weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.The show is free and open to the public.The gallery space was donated by South Shore Center.For more information, visit: http://artshow.therenaissanceschool.org for details.The Renaissance International School, founded in 1992, is celebrating its 25anniversary. Founded by Leslie Hites, who today continues as head of school, TRIS has 170 students from age two years old through middle school. In addition to the full substance of a traditional curriculum, TRIS has strong music, art, and French and Spanish language immersion programs.The visual art program focuses on every child's ability and creativity. A strong visual art education provides children with critical thinking, problem solving and communications skills as well as flexibility, coordination, self-direction, and personal expression