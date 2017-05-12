News By Tag
Art Show Featuring The Renaissance International School Student Art Work at Art Gallery in Alameda
The art show will feature art work by students age 2 years old through middle school from The Renaissance International School (TRIS), a Montessori school in Oakland. Art work on display will include painting, drawing, sculpture, and more.
The students' art work is of a superior level and reflects the high quality of studio art instruction and encouragement that teachers provide.
The show is being held in a gallery space at 2220 South Shore Center, Space: 780, Building 700, in Alameda, Calif.
The show will run from June 4-17, 2017. Hours are weekdays: Noon to 5 p.m., and weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show is free and open to the public.
The gallery space was donated by South Shore Center.
For more information, visit:http://artshow.therenaissanceschool.org for details.
About The Renaissance International School (TRIS):
The Renaissance International School, founded in 1992, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Founded by Leslie Hites, who today continues as head of school, TRIS has 170 students from age two years old through middle school. In addition to the full substance of a traditional curriculum, TRIS has strong music, art, and French and Spanish language immersion programs.
The visual art program focuses on every child's ability and creativity. A strong visual art education provides children with critical thinking, problem solving and communications skills as well as flexibility, coordination, self-direction, and personal expression
Contact
Miriam Schaffer
510-835-7900
***@placemakinggroup.com
End
