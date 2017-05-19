News By Tag
Definity First Ranked #45 Place in the Great Place to Work® Latin America Ranking
Chicago had Amazing Surprises for Definity First! This software company is #45 in the Great Place to Work® Latin America ranking. Thanks to full commitment and a real team work
This event was also an opportunity to meet Great Place to Work's Global CEO Michael Bush, the General Directors from all GPTW's offices, and top executives from all the companies listed in the global rankings.
This important award solidifies just how amazing Definity First's values and organizational culture are. This company recognizes the power of people, always giving them the tools they need for personal and professional growth. Last year Definity First started our Mentoring Program, a special plan to foster all team members' talents and capabilities. The main objective was that every associate receive counseling and guidance to fulfill their own personal and individual goals. Definity First is investing in employees, creating a sense of family at work, and earning business benefits because of a high-trust environment.
In addition to being recognized last year with 7 GPTW® awards at the national level, this milestone keeps placing Mexico as a great country to work within the Latin American region. Definity First proves again just how the splendid work environment is here, and what an awesome team we have. This software firm will keep up the good work and keep collecting milestones as a solid team!!!
