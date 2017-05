Definity First Ranked #45 Place in the Great Place to Work® Latin America Ranking

Chicago had Amazing Surprises for Definity First! This software company is #45 in the Great Place to Work® Latin America ranking. Thanks to full commitment and a real team work

Definity First ranked #45 place in the Great Place to Work® LATAM Ranking

Contact

Magdalena Hernandez

***@definityfirst.com Magdalena Hernandez

End

-- Chicago, IL – During the Great Place to Work® International Conference held in Chicago from May 23to 26, Definity First was namedin the category of Small & Medium Workplaces, between 50 and 500 employees in 2016. This was such great news because this software firm was not only facing companies from our country, but from a whole region.This event was also an opportunity to meet, the General Directors from all GPTW's offices, and top executives from all the companies listed in the global rankings.This important award solidifies just how amazing Definity First's values and organizational culture are. This company recognizes the power of people, always giving them the tools they need for personal and professional growth. Last year Definity First started our Mentoring Program, a special plan to foster all team members' talents and capabilities. The main objective was that every associate receive counseling and guidance to. Definity First is investing in employees, creating a sense of family at work, and earning business benefits because of a high-trust environment.In addition to being recognized last year with 7 GPTW® awards at the national level, this milestone keeps placingwithin the Latin American region. Definity First proves again just how the splendid work environment is here, and what an awesome team we have. This software firm will keep up the good work and keep collecting milestones as a solid team!!!Want to join our team, check our open positions here: http://offers.definityfirst.com/ jobs