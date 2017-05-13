News By Tag
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago McQuade Brigade Showcases Fun and Skill
Financial professionals engage in healthy competition at third annual Field Day
"By nature we are a highly passionate group and it was fun to see our perseverance transfer from our work to our play," said Kim Ritchell, Director of Recruitment and Selection. "I wouldn't be surprised if some of our firm members are in training for next year's events."
Under the guidance of Ritchell and Dionna Johnson, Recruiter and the unofficial Chief Fun Officers, the competitions included a tug of war, paper airplane making contest, basketball toss and other relays and games to challenge skills.
When the competitions concluded, it was Dionna Johnson, Recruiter, and Financial Advisors and Representatives Dario Bolanos, Tommy Parks, Jason Conger and Geoff McCammon that won the coveted trophy.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune,
About Northwestern Mutual
About Northwestern Mutual
