 
News By Tag
* Northwestern Mutual
* Kimberly Ritchell
* Dario Bolanos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


Northwestern Mutual – Chicago McQuade Brigade Showcases Fun and Skill

Financial professionals engage in healthy competition at third annual Field Day
 
 
Northwestern Mutual - Chicago 2017 McQuade Brigade
Northwestern Mutual - Chicago 2017 McQuade Brigade
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Northwestern Mutual
Kimberly Ritchell
Dario Bolanos

Industry:
Business

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Awards

CHICAGO - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Collaboration and innovation produce winning results on a daily basis for the financial professionals at Northwestern Mutual – Chicago. But add in a friendly competition at the financial planning firm's Annual Field Day and it's all about winning the trophy.

"By nature we are a highly passionate group and it was fun to see our perseverance transfer from our work to our play," said Kim Ritchell, Director of Recruitment and Selection. "I wouldn't be surprised if some of our firm members are in training for next year's events."

Under the guidance of Ritchell and Dionna Johnson, Recruiter and the unofficial Chief Fun Officers, the competitions included a tug of war, paper airplane making contest, basketball toss and other relays and games to challenge skills.

When the competitions concluded, it was Dionna Johnson, Recruiter, and Financial Advisors and Representatives Dario Bolanos, Tommy Parks, Jason Conger and Geoff McCammon that won the coveted trophy.

About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, (http://www.topworkplaces.com/frontend.php/regional-list/c...) Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship (https://www.northwesternmutual.com/news-room/123017) program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry.  Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual (http://www.northwesternmutual.com/) has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

Contact
Karen Spillers
***@corpcommstrategies.com
End
Source:Northwestern Mutual - Chicago
Email:***@corpcommstrategies.com Email Verified
Tags:Northwestern Mutual, Kimberly Ritchell, Dario Bolanos
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share