Northwestern Mutual – Chicago McQuade Brigade Showcases Fun and Skill

Financial professionals engage in healthy competition at third annual Field Day

Northwestern Mutual - Chicago 2017 McQuade Brigade

Contact

Karen Spillers

***@corpcommstrategies.com Karen Spillers

-- Collaboration and innovation produce winning results on a daily basis for the financial professionals at Northwestern Mutual – Chicago. But add in a friendly competition at the financial planning firm's Annual Field Day and it's all about winning the trophy."By nature we are a highly passionate group and it was fun to see our perseverance transfer from our work to our play," said Kim Ritchell, Director of Recruitment and Selection. "I wouldn't be surprised if some of our firm members are in training for next year's events."Under the guidance of Ritchell and Dionna Johnson, Recruiter and the unofficial Chief Fun Officers, the competitions included a tug of war, paper airplane making contest, basketball toss and other relays and games to challenge skills.When the competitions concluded, it was Dionna Johnson, Recruiter, and Financial Advisors and Representatives Dario Bolanos, Tommy Parks, Jason Conger and Geoff McCammon that won the coveted trophy.Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, ( http://www.topworkplaces.com/ frontend.php/ regional-list/ c... ) Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship ( https://www.northwesternmutual.com/ news-room/123017 ) program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry. Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.Northwestern Mutual (http://www.northwesternmutual.com/)has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).