Magnetic U Launches Dream Realization Program Seeks Dreamers For Business of Passion

Magnetic U, where you can train to become Magnetic, boldly launched its flagship program and a call for dreamers. Founder, Kim Valenti, is seeking those who have 'Unfulfilled Dreams' and who are bored, unhappy or not fulfilled at work.
 
 
Founder Kim Valenti
Founder Kim Valenti
 
SAN DIEGO - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Fear, lack of support and know-how keep people from going after their dreams. The Founder states this is the reason she created the unique program. "I believe this to be the Great American Tragedy; people choosing to stay in positions where they are unhappy and deny their own dreams and desires. We are all born with magnificent gifts. The purpose of life is to be happy. Sharing our gifts, pursuing our passions and doing what moves us. That is what life is all about, it was designed that way!"

Valenti states she wanted to design a program that supported you until you actually realize your dream and reach a specific goal metric. A portion of the investment is due 'on goal attainment.' The program allows you to stay in the job, while you are training, planning and taking steps to your coveted goal.  Miss Valenti is looking for 12 highly-motivated individuals who'd like to commit to going after their dream of a successful business of passion. "I am looking for people I am convinced will persist and will succeed. I offer a 30 day full money back guarantee and I am committing to work with them until they succeed. The beauty of the program is that everyone who persists will succeed!"

The group will form a powerful MASTERMIND and participate in a weekly hosted 'Music & Mastermind' event. Napoleon Hill, in Think & Grow Rich, said these groups were a must for the attainment of any goal. Every Friday, after 5PM, group members will participate in a Mastermind group led by the Founder.

"Music inspires us and awakens us." A musical component provides an opportunity for the group to socialize. Every Friday the group will be held at a different location in San Diego. "It could be a restaurant, a bar, or a music festival. Participants will have a weekly Magnetic Attraction Training™ session with the Founder. MAT is a high-level of self development designed to increase your Magnetism or ability to attract. "I felt with one-on-one mentoring I could train people to develop sufficient self-confidence, so they could go after and get what ever they want."

The Founder and Trainer ended on this note: "If you are unhappy and not where you want to be you need to ask yourself, when is the last time I did something for my own self development? When asked what was the best investment he ever made Warren Buffet said it was a Dale Carnegie course." Those who are interested in being considered can contact Miss Valenti at kimmy@MagneticU.com. Program details at https://MagneticU.com/dreamrealization

