Magnetic U Launches Dream Realization Program Seeks Dreamers For Business of Passion
Magnetic U, where you can train to become Magnetic, boldly launched its flagship program and a call for dreamers. Founder, Kim Valenti, is seeking those who have 'Unfulfilled Dreams' and who are bored, unhappy or not fulfilled at work.
Valenti states she wanted to design a program that supported you until you actually realize your dream and reach a specific goal metric. A portion of the investment is due 'on goal attainment.' The program allows you to stay in the job, while you are training, planning and taking steps to your coveted goal. Miss Valenti is looking for 12 highly-motivated individuals who'd like to commit to going after their dream of a successful business of passion. "I am looking for people I am convinced will persist and will succeed. I offer a 30 day full money back guarantee and I am committing to work with them until they succeed. The beauty of the program is that everyone who persists will succeed!"
The group will form a powerful MASTERMIND and participate in a weekly hosted 'Music & Mastermind' event. Napoleon Hill, in Think & Grow Rich, said these groups were a must for the attainment of any goal. Every Friday, after 5PM, group members will participate in a Mastermind group led by the Founder.
"Music inspires us and awakens us." A musical component provides an opportunity for the group to socialize. Every Friday the group will be held at a different location in San Diego. "It could be a restaurant, a bar, or a music festival. Participants will have a weekly Magnetic Attraction Training™ session with the Founder. MAT is a high-level of self development designed to increase your Magnetism or ability to attract. "I felt with one-on-one mentoring I could train people to develop sufficient self-confidence, so they could go after and get what ever they want."
The Founder and Trainer ended on this note: "If you are unhappy and not where you want to be you need to ask yourself, when is the last time I did something for my own self development?
Magnetic University
Kim Valenti
858-790-8921
***@magneticu.com
