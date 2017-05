Marketplace 99 Memorial Weekend Sidewalk Sale and Movie Nights

Contact

Adrin Khachikian

***@newmarkmerrill.com Adrin Khachikian

End

-- Marketplace 99 will hold a special event during their Memorial Weekend Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, May 27from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entertainment will include free face painting, a kid's play area with a 40ft bounce house, and a free raffle with a chance to win $500 in prizes and is free to the public. The Marketplace 99 Memorial Weekend Sidewalk sale begins Friday, May 26through Monday, May 29with savings up to 65% off at select stores.Marketplace 99 will also hold a series of movie nights called Movies at the Marketplace every Thursday night in July and the first Thursday night in August. The event is free to the public and will include free popcorn and a free raffle each night. Seating will be provided though guest may bring their own chairs if desired. The showings will alternate between the north and south sides of the Marketplace.The lineup for Movies at the Marketplace is as follows:NewMark Merrill CompaniesNewMark Merrill Companies, LLC owns or manages a portfolio of over 60 shopping centers. Since 1984 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sandy Sigal has led NewMark Merrill in a community leadership role at the company's shopping centers in more than 45 cities throughout California, Colorado and Illinois. For more information, visit newmarkmerrill.com . For more information on NewMark Merrill Companies, contact Adrin Khachikian at Akhachikian@ newmarkmerrill.com or at 818.710.6100.