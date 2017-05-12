Marketplace 99 Memorial Weekend Sidewalk Sale and Movie Nights

News By Tag
Marketplace 99 will also hold a series of movie nights called Movies at the Marketplace every Thursday night in July and the first Thursday night in August. The event is free to the public and will include free popcorn and a free raffle each night. Seating will be provided though guest may bring their own chairs if desired. The showings will alternate between the north and south sides of the Marketplace.
The lineup for Movies at the Marketplace is as follows:
July 6th – Back to the Future – south side
July 13th – The Breakfast Club – north side
July 20th – Doctor Strange – south side
July 27th – The Iron Giant – north side
August 3rd – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – south side
NewMark Merrill Companies
NewMark Merrill Companies, LLC owns or manages a portfolio of over 60 shopping centers. Since 1984 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sandy Sigal has led NewMark Merrill in a community leadership role at the company's shopping centers in more than 45 cities throughout California, Colorado and Illinois. For more information, visit newmarkmerrill.com.
