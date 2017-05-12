News By Tag
If you missed it: Google Webinar on Monetizing the Customer Journey Now Available On Demand
Industry leaders shared insights on directing marketing dollars for maximum effect
"Digital marketers are busy, we realize that, and the webinar was a huge success, filled with highly informative content and key takeaways," said Milestone Vice President of Marketing, Walter Paliska. "We wanted to ensure anyone who was not able to attend has an opportunity to see the webinar at their own pace," continued Mr. Paliska.
The Milestone/Google webinar focused on the customer journey and how to get the maximum return from your marketing dollars. Topics included:
Micro-moments in the customer journey
The Google and Milestone teams discussed the customer journey and the micro-moments that are associated with hospitality consumers. They also shared critical data on consumer behavior as it related to travel, how consumers choose their hotel and their use of technology.
Strategic takeaways related to the moments
Milestone shared strategic insights at each of the micro-moments to help hoteliers put the micro-moments data within the context of marketing strategy and gave examples of some of the techniques hoteliers could use to leverage the consumer customer journey.
Real-world examples
The webinar also provided the audience with an opportunity to learn how Milestone clients have benefited from strategies and technologies presented and how they were able to boost conversions, ROI and direct revenue by optimizing their spend in the customer journey.
Watch the webinar on-demand now
Milestone would like to invite those who could not attend to watch the complimentary webinar on-demand by visiting our website at:http://blog.milestoneinternet.com/
About Milestone
Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our best in class technology and solutions drive revenue and ROI for clients across the globe. Over 2,000 companies do business with Milestone, including leading hotel chains, major retailers and financial services companies. Milestone has garnered over 300 awards and a reputation for blending outstanding design with advanced technological capabilities. Milestone is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's fastest growing companies and is an Inc. 5000 company.
