Children Living with Asthma Have Chance to Enjoy Fun Outdoor Activities in Safe Environment
Registration Opens April 17 for July 24-28 Weeklong Camp in Salinas
And the good news is that there is still time to register for this weeklong camp, set for July 24-28. Registration opens on April 17.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer this camp for children with asthma, from mild to severe, for the 32nd year," says Steven Prager, MD, camp medical director. "Our camp empowers children with asthma, giving them a unique experience and profoundly affecting them for the rest of their lives."
The week is full of outdoor adventures such as hiking, swimming, softball and even yoga, where children learn about various animal poses and have fun while they're learning. Campers learn about their condition, such as what triggers their asthma, the importance of the medicines they take and how asthma affects their bodies.
The physical activities all take place under the supervision of trained staff, including physicians and clinical volunteers from Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System and Central Coast YMCA.
At the start of camp, all participants get a T-shirt, water bottle, fanny pack and valuable workbook outlining a week of activities, tools to remember and a place to track their success. On the final day, there is a camp Olympics, family lunch and graduation.
The Mark Velcoff, MD Asthma Camp is sponsored by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System and Children's Miracle Network.
The weeklong camp is held at Lincoln Park Elementary School located at 705 California Street in Salinas from July 24-28, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children ages 6 to 12 with mild to severe asthma.
New this year is an overnight experience. The cost is $55 per child and scholarships are available. More information is available online at svmh.com/asthmacamp. To register or for more information call 831-757-3627.
What: Mark Velcoff, MD Asthma Camp
When: Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28th
Who: Open to Children 6-12 years old with Asthma
Where: Lincoln Elementary School
705 California St, Salinas, CA 93901
Information:
Fee: $55 covers 5 days/scholarships available
For Immediate Release
Media Contact: Karina Rusk 831-759-1843
End
Page Updated Last on: May 18, 2017