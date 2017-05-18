Children Living with Asthma Have Chance to Enjoy Fun Outdoor Activities in Safe Environment

Registration Opens April 17 for July 24-28 Weeklong Camp in Salinas

End

-- Children living with asthma have the unique opportunity to enjoy outdoor physical activities in a safe environment at The Mark Velcoff, MD Asthma Camp, which is celebrating its 32nd year in Salinas.And the good news is that there is still time to register for this weeklong camp, set for July 24-28. Registration opens on April 17."We are thrilled to be able to offer this camp for children with asthma, from mild to severe, for the 32nd year," says Steven Prager, MD, camp medical director. "Our camp empowers children with asthma, giving them a unique experience and profoundly affecting them for the rest of their lives."The week is full of outdoor adventures such as hiking, swimming, softball and even yoga, where children learn about various animal poses and have fun while they're learning. Campers learn about their condition, such as what triggers their asthma, the importance of the medicines they take and how asthma affects their bodies.The physical activities all take place under the supervision of trained staff, including physicians and clinical volunteers from Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System and Central Coast YMCA.At the start of camp, all participants get a T-shirt, water bottle, fanny pack and valuable workbook outlining a week of activities, tools to remember and a place to track their success. On the final day, there is a camp Olympics, family lunch and graduation.The Mark Velcoff, MD Asthma Camp is sponsored by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System and Children's Miracle Network.The weeklong camp is held at Lincoln Park Elementary School located at 705 California Street in Salinas from July 24-28, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children ages 6 to 12 with mild to severe asthma.New this year is an overnight experience. The cost is $55 per child and scholarships are available. More information is available online at svmh.com/asthmacamp. To register or for more information call 831-757-3627.What: Mark Velcoff, MD Asthma CampWhen: Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28thWho: Open to Children 6-12 years old with AsthmaWhere: Lincoln Elementary School705 California St, Salinas, CA 93901Information:(831) 757-3627Fee: $55 covers 5 days/scholarships availableFor Immediate ReleaseMedia Contact: Karina Rusk 831-759-1843