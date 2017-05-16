 
LGBT Radio Show GET OUT! South Florida to Host 3-WAY, a Fundraiser for the Connor Moran Cancer Fndn

 
 
Mark Foley and Tom Hantzarides for a broadcast of GET OUT!
Mark Foley and Tom Hantzarides for a broadcast of GET OUT!
 
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- 3-WAY

A Benefit for the Connor Moran Cancer Foundation

Celebrating the Third Anniversary of

GET OUT! South Florida

LGBT Radio Show & Podcast

Sumptuous Dinner Event will be held at Lilly's Table in Lake Park on June 17 at 5:30 pm

(Delray Beach, FL – May 19, 2017) Tom Hantzarides, host and producer of GET OUT! South Florida, today announced that America's only terrestrial-radio LGBTQ talk show and podcast is hosting 3-WAY, a delightful and delicious fundraiser on behalf of the Connor Moran Cancer Foundation. It will be held on Saturday, June 17, starting at 5:30 pm, at Lilly's Table, located at 748-A Park Avenue in Lake Park, FL.

"We're calling this fun fundraiser 3-WAY not only because this is the third anniversary of GET OUT! South Florida, but because of the three important services that the show provides to the LGBTQ community: as a reliable and consistent source of news and information; as a place where local political, cultural and religious leaders can connect to our listeners and one another; and as a way to introduce gay-friendly advertisers to an upscale and active consumer base," says Hantzarides.

3-WAY will offer a wonderful buffet dinner, a variety of local celebrities and podcast personalities, prize drawings, a live broadcast and more.  The cost to attend is only $18.95, with all proceeds going to benefit the Connor Moran Cancer Foundation, as did our successful Cancer's A Drag event last year. Tickets and reservations can be made by e-mailing tomh@getoutsouthflorida.com or by calling (561) 827-6468.

"I hope the LGBTQ community – and many of our straight friends and family members -- will come out and support this fun and worthy event," Hantzarides adds.

About the Connor Moran Cancer Foundation:

The Connor Moran Cancer Foundation is the longest-thriving nonprofit organization serving South Florida families affected by cancer. In 1992, this charitable organization was founded as a legacy to two-year-old Connor Moran who lost his battle with cancer. Connor Moran pioneered pediatric cancer support and continues to develop unique patient programs addressing the needs of pediatric and adult cancer patients. The Connor Moran Cancer Foundation collaborated with medical facilities, psychosocial support agencies, and other area nonprofits to further ensure that every cancer patient's needs are met and that no individual or family faces their diagnosis alone. Connor Moran is governed by a board of directors comprised of patients, parents and professionals who have been personally affected by cancer. For more information, please visit www.connormoran.org.

About GET OUT! South Florida LQBTQ Radio:

Heard every Saturday evening on 850WFTL, GET OUT! South Florida is Florida's LGBTQ radio show and podcast. Widely received by both listeners and advertisers, it is smart, relevant and entertaining. The show is a mix of current news and topics, important interviews, cultural updates, movie and restaurant reviews, as well as intelligent opinion and discussions. GET OUT! South Florida aims to inform, entertain, empower and activate our diverse South Florida community as well as show what a positive impact the LGBTQ community has made. For more information, please visit Facebook.com/getoutsouthflorida.

Available for Interview:

Tom Hantzarides

GET OUT! South Florida LGBTQ Radio

561.271.1482

TomG@GetOutSouthFlorida.com

Teri Moran

Connor Moran Cancer Foundation

561.741.1144

connnormoran@aol.com

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
