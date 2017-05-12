News By Tag
Grand Opening of the Final Phase of Jaclyn Heights at West New York
Award Winning Green Urban Community Offering One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments
Rents start at $1,400 for a one bedroom apartment, $2,000 for two-bedrooms and $2,500 for three-bedrooms. Each pet friendly (upon approval) unit features an open, spacious living area with stylish flooring throughout, a chef-style kitchen with 42-inch custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops, kitchen backsplash and stainless steel energy efficient appliances; walk-through closet in the master bedroom, tiled baths, in-unit washer and dryer, color video intercom system, elevator and an on-site fitness center. Assigned indoor/outdoor parking is also available and optional storage unit for additional rent.
Located one mile from the waterfront in Hudson County, one of the most desirable locations on New Jersey's Gold Coast, Jaclyn Heights is minutes from the Light Rail and ferries into Manhattan. Shopping, dining and entertainment is within walking distance, as well as schools, daycare centers, and churches.
Jaclyn Heights is the one of the first condominium projects in the state to be LEED and National Green Building Standard® (NGBS) certified and built to New Jersey ENERGY Efficient Homes (Tier 1) Standards. Residents benefit from saving money on utilities while living in an environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and smoke-free environment with cleaner air quality.
Jaclyn Heights has received numerous awards from the New Jersey Apartment Association (NJAA), New Jersey Builders Association (NJBA), and Metropolitan Builders and Contractors Association of New Jersey (METRO) including the Garden State Achievement Green Building Award, Rental Community of the Year, Best Home with Rent Under $2,000, and Best Use of Green or LEED Technology in a Public or Private Project.
A housing industry leader in the U.S., Dean R. Mon, President/CEO of MonGroup, and its family of independent companies, currently serves as the 2017 Third Vice Chairman of the Board for the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). He has held numerous leadership positions in builder trade associations at the national, state and local level throughout his career. Mon is focused on building high quality homes for the working class. An advocate for sustainability, he is considered a leader in green building.
More information on Jaclyn Heights at West New York is available at www.MonGroupProperties.com (http://www.mongroupnj.com/
About MonGroup Properties, Inc.
Dean R. Mon, President/CEO, founded D.R. Mon Group, Inc. in 1985. He turned the focus of the company to providing housing that the typical American could afford in 1995 when he realized that New Jersey did not provide its residents with enough acceptable housing options. D.R. Mon Group, Inc., MonGroup Properties, Inc., and its family of independent companies continue the tradition of building homes that the workforce can afford. Two of its properties – 52nd Street Homes and Jaclyn Heights at West New York are award winning communities providing green housing choices with modern amenities. More information is available at www.MonGroupProperties.com.
Contact
Eileen Monesson
***@prcounts.com
