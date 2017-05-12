 
Morgan Auto Group and The New Barker host JUST ONE DAY pet adoption event June 11

11 Morgan Auto Group Dealerships and 20 Rescue Groups to Participate
 
 
Anna Cooke and John Marazzi with Zeus at JUST ONE DAY 2016
Anna Cooke and John Marazzi with Zeus at JUST ONE DAY 2016
 
HOLIDAY, Fla. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- In partnership for the third year with Morgan Auto Group, The New Barker presents JUST ONE DAY pet adopt-a-thon on Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11 Morgan Auto Group dealerships located throughout Tampa Bay and central Florida. Every day, around 10,000 adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in shelters across the United States. JUST ONE DAY is an annual, national movement that brings attention to these high numbers and promotes pet adoptions.

Volunteers and adoptable dogs from more than 20 area rescue groups, shelters and animal services will be participating during the event, introducing families to adoptable pets and processing pet adoption applications.

"We're hosting the JUST ONE DAY adopt-a-thon indoors at the invitation of 11 Morgan Auto Group dealerships so that our guests, volunteers—and especially our animals—will be cooler and more comfortable," said Anna Cooke, editor of The New Barker.

"My dogs Zeus and Athena both came from local animal shelters, and they have been wonderful companions," said John Marazzi, managing partner of Brandon Honda and Sun Toyota. "We at Morgan Auto Group are committed to bringing awareness to the problem of overcrowding at animal shelters and making pet adoptions readily available in our surrounding communities."

Drive home a new forever friend at participating Morgan Auto Group dealerships:

BMW of Sarasota, 5151 Clark Rd., Sarasota 34233

Brandon Honda, 9209 East Adamo Drive, Tampa 33619

Ford of Port Richey, 10715 U.S. 19, Port Richey, FL 34668

Gainesville Buick and GMC, 2101 N. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609

Honda of Gainesville, 3801 N. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609

Honda of Ocala, 1800 SW College Rd., Ocala, FL 34471

MINI of Wesley Chapel, 26645 SR 56, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Roundtree Moore Ford, 2588 West US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055

Sun Toyota, 3001 U.S. 19, Holiday, FL 34691

Toyota of Tampa Bay, 1101 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa, FL 33612

Volkswagen of Gainesville, 3737 N. Main St, Gainesville, FL 32609

For those interested in a specific breed of pet, please visit www.morganautogroup.com/news/ for a complete list of participating dealerships and breed-specific rescue groups.

For more information, contact Editor-In-Chief Anna Cooke of The New Barker at 727.214.7453 or visit www.thenewbarker.com.

Sun Toyota
***@suntoyota.com
