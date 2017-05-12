News By Tag
Morgan Auto Group and The New Barker host JUST ONE DAY pet adoption event June 11
11 Morgan Auto Group Dealerships and 20 Rescue Groups to Participate
Volunteers and adoptable dogs from more than 20 area rescue groups, shelters and animal services will be participating during the event, introducing families to adoptable pets and processing pet adoption applications.
"We're hosting the JUST ONE DAY adopt-a-thon indoors at the invitation of 11 Morgan Auto Group dealerships so that our guests, volunteers—and especially our animals—will be cooler and more comfortable,"
"My dogs Zeus and Athena both came from local animal shelters, and they have been wonderful companions,"
Drive home a new forever friend at participating Morgan Auto Group dealerships:
BMW of Sarasota, 5151 Clark Rd., Sarasota 34233
Brandon Honda, 9209 East Adamo Drive, Tampa 33619
Ford of Port Richey, 10715 U.S. 19, Port Richey, FL 34668
Gainesville Buick and GMC, 2101 N. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609
Honda of Gainesville, 3801 N. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609
Honda of Ocala, 1800 SW College Rd., Ocala, FL 34471
MINI of Wesley Chapel, 26645 SR 56, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Roundtree Moore Ford, 2588 West US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055
Sun Toyota, 3001 U.S. 19, Holiday, FL 34691
Toyota of Tampa Bay, 1101 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa, FL 33612
Volkswagen of Gainesville, 3737 N. Main St, Gainesville, FL 32609
For those interested in a specific breed of pet, please visit www.morganautogroup.com/
For more information, contact Editor-In-Chief Anna Cooke of The New Barker at 727.214.7453 or visit www.thenewbarker.com.
