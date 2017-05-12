 
GoTelecare takes The Next Step as a Dedicated Healthcare Franchise

GoTelecare, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, is a leading and global provider of medical billing outsourcing services in the U.S. healthcare domain.
 
 
EAST WINDSOR, N.J. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- As a company providing competitive medical billing solutions, GoTelecare has already accelerated at an appreciable pace. The company is a desired vendor for prominent providers, payers, primary clinics for powerful medical and telehealth services. Also, they have been providing their expertise in claims adjudication to leading payers, TPA's helping them improve their operational efficiency.

At present, the company is looking for channel partners to increase their reach as a healthcare franchise. 'GoTelecare will encourage enthusiastic professionals, business entrepreneurs to help us in reaching out with our elevated services in medical billing and telehealth. We will be providing complete lead generation support and our robust marketing approach will only better your client acquisition" remarked a key member of their leadership team.

The company has zero charges on the account management support that they provide something that can be quite a statement! The best part of working with a company that offers comprehensive case studies is it will help the partners overcome common inhibitions of a medical practice. The greatest attribute sharing information that can give confidence in you as being part of a credible healthcare franchise offering stand-out solutions.

Innovative measures like a comprehensive training, presales and lead gen support, marketing and account management assistance will only improve the performance of the partners thereby helping the franchise to better their extent. It will be worth a watch to find a company that will give such visibility of earning passive residual income even with a full-time professional commitment. Transparency and complete cooperation will be a mutual benefit for both GoTelecare and its proud partners!

To avail our health care franchise opportunity, please contact:
Alex Marz
Marketing Director, GoTelecare
Contact Number: +1-212-243-3237
Email Id: alex.marz@gotelecare.com

Alex Marz
212-243-3237
***@gotelecare.com
GoTelecare
Email:***@gotelecare.com
Posted By:***@gotelecare.com Email Verified
