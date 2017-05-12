News By Tag
* Pdu
* Cloud
* Call Center
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How Iron Box Helped Multinational Tech Company Lower Costs and Speed Time-to-market on 16 Cloud Dat
The well-known tech company came to Iron Box through PDUWhips.com, frustrated by previous supplier relationships and fed up with high power cable costs. With plans to build multiple cloud data centers, the tech conglomerate found a partner in Iron Box. Not only did the company achieve its goal of cutting data center costs, it also completed construction sooner than anticipated, enabling the company to offer its cloud services to customers faster.
The new data center construction project relied on Iron Box to develop a custom power cabling configuration that met the tech giant's specific requirements.
Benefits
By working with Iron Box on outfitting the 16 new cloud data centers, the tech company experienced multiple benefits, including:
· • Lower data center costs
· • Faster time-to-market and more uptime
· • Enhanced quality control
· • Reduced lead times
· • Improved vendor-supplier communication
· • Better technical support and customer service
Lower Data Center Costs Through Alternative Solutions
In the power cord industry, there is a standard process when seeking quotes for high volume cabling orders. Iron Box broke out of the status quo by going beyond the tech company's original expectations of a power cable manufacturer and power solutions provider.
Iron Box leveraged its industry relationships with materials manufacturers and suppliers to lock-in high-quality components at extremely cost-effective rates. By utilizing every resource available, Iron Box secured the lowest possible price for the tech company and provided an alternative to the existing typical power cord solutions available.
"The tech company was looking for a partner to help bring costs down," explains Chris Knout, President of Iron Box and PDUWhips.com. "We were able to offer our power cables at the same quality as others on the market, but less expensive. That brought down the cost significantly, and we exceeded the tech firm's expectations for remaining cost-effective."
Open Communication, from Manufacturing to Installation
Iron Box's mission was to be there every step of the way to achieve the project goals and ensure smooth fulfillment. A dedicated team of data center power cable experts was designated to work with the tech company on a daily basis from the initial quote request to installing and maintaining the PDU power cords. The Iron Box team provided day-to-day updates on lead times, testing results, technical details and product spec sheets throughout the fulfillment process.
Samples and spec sheets were created and submitted to the tech company's engineering team to vet and choose the preferred solution. After a rigorous testing process and continuous communication on specifications and technical details, the tech company determined that Iron Box's custom-made PDU power cables were the right solution for the job.
Faster Time-to-completion For Less Downtime
Another success of the project was in the time-to-completion. In addition to being conscious of the tech company's need to keep costs low, Iron Box fulfilled the large volume power cable order for the 16 new data centers in a timely fashion. By getting the data centers up online earlier than anticipated, the tech company also benefited from a reduced downtime and was able to provide its customers with its cloud data center services sooner.
The Impact of Power Cables in the Data Centers
Power cords and cable management is a critical component to any data center. For the 16 new data centers being built by the tech giant, having the right PDU power cables impacted data center costs, cooling and airflow, server rack configuration, and more.
The data centers were being constructed to meet the demand of the tech company's cloud customers. The requirements are much more pressing, as the data center must be able to efficiently accommodate a significant amount of data and processing power. It was imperative to use the right power cables to keep power feeds organized and easily identifiable, lower power costs with fitted cord lengths, and maintain quality standards for maximum uptime.
Cables Used to Power the Cloud
Thousands of custom-made Iron Box cables are being used in the data centers to power the cloud. The next time you upload that baby picture, selfie, or meme to the cloud, there's a good chance that one of the sixteen data centers that use Iron Box's cords could be making that possible.
Through PDUWhips.com, the multinational technology giant gained a valuable partner in Iron Box. Iron Box's power cabling experts took a proactive approach to develop a custom PDU power cord configuration to fit every specification and meet every demand of the 16 hyper-scale cloud data centers.
The global data center manufacturer supplied a cost-effective solution with fast lead times and engaging customer service to ensure a smooth process from RFQ to installation. Fast turn-around time meant getting the network equipment online sooner, ultimately speeding time-to-market for the company's cloud services.
After successful installation, Iron Box continues to be a knowledgeable resource for the engineering, IT, and data center management teams on the maintenance and best practices for managing the custom cables.
Iron Box: A Reliable, Trusted Data Center Power Cable Provider
For 10 years – with power cord professionals with decades of experience – Iron Box has been providing cable and connectivity solutions for data centers around the world. Iron Box works directly with new data center construction projects, high-volume custom cabling, and one-off cable orders.
To learn more about Iron Box, please visit www.PDUWhips.com.
Contact
Chris Knout
***@pduwhips.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse