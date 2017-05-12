 
Coolhaus Expands Grocery Store Distribution With New Availability In All Wegmans Stores

Artisanal Ice Cream Brand Continues Rapid Growth in Retail Space
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Coolhaus, an architecturally-inspired, super premium ice cream and desserts brand, announced today new distribution with all 92 Wegmans grocery stores located prominently throughout the east coast, including New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Virginia. This retail partnership marks a significant eastward expansion for Coolhaus, meanwhile Wegmans customers can now delight in pint-sized versions of Coolhaus' most celebrated ice cream flavors, such as:

·         Dirty Mint Chip:  Fresh local and organic mint leaf infused ice cream with semisweet chocolate chips and a hint of brown sugar

·         Chocolate Molten Lava Cake: Rich milk chocolate ice cream with chewy chocolate cake bites and a fudgy swirl

·         Salty S'Mores: Salted Chocolate ice cream, toasted marshie swirl and graham crumble

·         Salted Caramel: Maldon sea salt and caramel ice cream

·         Bananas Foster: Banana ice cream with butter-y rum Dulce de Leche reduction swirl

·         Balsamic Fig and Mascarpone: Creamy mascarpone-based ice cream with balsamic glazed California figs and a balsamic swirl

·         Sundae Funday: Tahitian Vanilla Bean ice cream, 'haus-made chocolate hazelnut swirl, salted & roasted almonds

Coolhaus prides itself on the quality of their products.  All products are free from GMO's, made with locally sourced ingredients, contain no artificial ingredients, and use hormone-free dairy.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer a range of our best-selling pints at Wegmans Stores. The growth in both distribution and notoriety that we've been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time is something we are incredibly proud of. We've worked hard to develop a range of flavors that we truly love and we're excited to see how our brand will continue to grow in the years to come," said Coolhaus CEO and Founder Natasha Case.

In addition to Wegmans, customers can find Coolhaus products at two Los Angeles scoop shops (8588 Washington Blvd, Culver City and 59 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena), a fleet of trucks in Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York, and in over 5,000 grocery retailers across the country.

For more information on Coolhaus, please visit https://cool.haus/.

# # #

About Coolhaus:

Coolhaus, a gourmet, all-natural, premium and inventive ice cream company built on the idea of farchitecture (food + architecture), offers frozen treats that are sustainably and locally sourced ingredients.   Natasha Case and Freya Estreller founded Coolhaus in an old, beat up postal van they bought off Craigslist at the 2009 Coachella Valley Music Festival.  During the Festival, Coolhaus went viral and acquired a small cult following, which Case and Estreller could not ignore. Since launching, Coolhaus has grown into a national fleet of 9 trucks and carts, two brick and mortars, and having its products now available in over 5,000 retailers nationwide. Known for its innovative sweet-meets-savory flavors and elevated classics, Coolhaus has drawn accolades from The New York Times, Every Day with Rachael Ray, Time, and Good Morning America, to name a few.  To learn more about Coolhaus, please visit https://cool.haus/ find us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Coolhaus/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/COOLHAUS) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/coolhaus/).

Contact
Ashley Lennington
***@konnectagency.com
End
Source:Coolhaus
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
