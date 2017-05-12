 
Identity Fusion, Inc Releases First Augmented Identity Intelligence Monitoring System

24/7/365 Intelligent Monitoring of the ForgeRock Identity Platform
 
 
NEW YORK - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Identity Fusion, Inc today announced the general availability of RockMON 1.1. This new release brings advanced monitoring capabilities which make complex identity management easy. RockMON simplifies issue identification with its Augmented Identity Intelligence capabilities to monitor the ForgeRock Platform 24/7/365 giving enterprises more tools to deliver self-service identity services at scale.

"The need to see and understand identity and access management in the enterprise has never been greater," said Joseph Miceli, Chief Revenue Officer at Identity Fusion. "The augmented identity intelligence in RockMON makes advanced identity and relationship analytics easier, faster and far more scalable than ever before. We've added new ways to leverage access log data; error log data while providing a better management tool for ForgeRock deployments in the enterprise. Our visualizations are easier for people to perceive and explore changes, making identity management accessible to everyone while increasing business value and insights."

Advanced Monitoring Capabilities
Many organizations want to leverage data locked in IAM systems that is typically only accessed after there has been an issue or a breech. Building on ForgeRock's strong Identity Platform, RockMON allows customers to leverage their IAM data directly for easy analysis.

Simplified Data Prep for Everyone
Combining IAM data for analysis can be a complex and time-consuming task. RockMON accelerates the process through powerful yet approachable features, so people across the enterprise can get to their identity management analysis faster. RockMON becomes a single access point for leveraging ForgeRock data structures and schemas more efficiently. Handling the labor-intensive process of centralizing access.

Increased Flexibility for the IT Governed Enterprise
Enterprises are making it easier for employees to use self-service in Identity management and access. RocMON provides fine-grained visibility over identity and access.

About Identity Fusion, Inc
Identity Fusion, Inc offers comprehensive services focused on all facets of identity management, access, and the relational aspects of identity management including sales, services, and education. Our extensive experience with ForgeRock's Open Identity Stack having deployed solutions for Fortune 100 companies, institutions of higher education, and agencies within the Federal Government, Identity Fusion has a firm understanding of the business, security, and technological issues associated with identity projects and the ability to identify, mitigate, or avoid risk. www.identityfusion.com

Media Contact
Identity Fusion, Inc.
alex.prus@identityfusion.com
Source:Identity Fusion, Inc.
May 18, 2017 News



