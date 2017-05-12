News By Tag
POWER UP™ to Supply 50 Charging Tables and Infield Charging Lounge at Preakness 2017
Premium charging technology company customized and designed branded charging tables and charging lounge for The Maryland Jockey Club's 142nd race
Joe Blaylock, Director of IT, The Maryland Jockey Club, said "We cannot wait to roll out 50 new high-top tables and have the charging tent for our infield ticket holders this year. The tables were such a hit in at last year's Preakness that we knew had to rent more so that more guests could keep their devices fully-charged throughout the day."
This is POWER UP's third contract with The Maryland Jockey Club. In 2016, POWER UP customized several high-top charging tables that were used in the owner's tent at the second race of the Triple Crown. POWER UP also developed 10 customized tables for Laurel Race Track that incorporate 10 inch screens and led lighting. Inside of the 10x20 charging lounge, Preakness attendees will be able to purchase their own personal pocket charger or have access to charge their devices using POWER UP's 50 high-top tables throughout the venue. Each table has a tempered glass top, three standard electric outlets for laptops, six USB ports and nine LED charging cables.
Ryan E. Doak, Co-founder, POWER UP, said "We're excited to be working with The Maryland Jockey Club again and bringing technology that will enable Preakness attendees to stay connected during the moments that matter. Preakness is a prime example of how this innovative solution can be used by guests who depend on a fully charged device at large, all-day events."
POWER UP offers high quality, innovative charging tables, lockers, kiosks, trailers and power banks. To learn more about POWER UP and its charging technology, please visit: www.powerupconnect.com
