POWER UP™ to Supply 50 Charging Tables and Infield Charging Lounge at Preakness 2017

Premium charging technology company customized and designed branded charging tables and charging lounge for The Maryland Jockey Club's 142nd race
 
 
BALTIMORE - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- POWER UP™ (a Barcoding, Inc. Company), the industry's premium charging technology company, announces today that it has been contracted by The Maryland Jockey Club (http://www.marylandracing.com/) to provide 50 charging tables and charging lounge for Preakness 2017. Spectators will be able use to high quality, innovative charging tables or purchase personal pocket chargers at the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes, which will take place on May 20, 2017 at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Joe Blaylock, Director of IT, The Maryland Jockey Club, said "We cannot wait to roll out 50 new high-top tables and have the charging tent for our infield ticket holders this year. The tables were such a hit in at last year's Preakness that we knew had to rent more so that more guests could keep their devices fully-charged throughout the day."

This is POWER UP's third contract with The Maryland Jockey Club. In 2016, POWER UP customized several high-top charging tables that were used in the owner's tent at the second race of the Triple Crown. POWER UP also developed 10 customized tables for Laurel Race Track that incorporate 10 inch screens and led lighting. Inside of the 10x20 charging lounge, Preakness attendees will be able to purchase their own personal pocket charger or have access to charge their devices using POWER UP's 50 high-top tables throughout the venue. Each table has a tempered glass top, three standard electric outlets for laptops, six USB ports and nine LED charging cables.

Ryan E. Doak, Co-founder, POWER UP, said "We're excited to be working with The Maryland Jockey Club again and bringing technology that will enable Preakness attendees to stay connected during the moments that matter. Preakness is a prime example of how this innovative solution can be used by guests who depend on a fully charged device at large, all-day events."

POWER UP offers high quality, innovative charging tables, lockers, kiosks, trailers and power banks. To learn more about POWER UP and its charging technology, please visit: www.powerupconnect.com

