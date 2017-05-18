 
Industry News





Disaster One Appoints Scott Marcle as Corporate Trainer

Scott Marcle has been named to the newly created position of Corporate Trainer at Disaster One, Inc.
 
 
Scott Marcle

GREENSBORO, N.C. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Scott Marcle has been appointed to the newly created position of Corporate Trainer at Disaster One, Inc.

Marcle returns to Disaster One after several years in other areas of the restoration industry. He previously served as an estimator with Disaster One from 2000-2010. In his new role, Marcle will be responsible for training in all aspects of restoration and job management throughout the company and developing and improving company operating procedures. He will report directly to Disaster One's vice president of restoration.

"We've discussed the need for a trainer for some time," stated company president Rasmus Fenger in announcing the appointment. "I'm happy to welcome Scott back to Disaster One. He will ensure that our standards are being followed on a consistent basis and that those standards are the highest in the industry."

Marcle holds numerous certifications from the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) and the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) including Master Fire & Smoke Restorer and Journeyman Fire & Smoke Restorer.

ABOUT DISASTER ONE

Disaster One, a privately owned and operated restoration company serving commercial and residential clients since 1977, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2017. It is a fully licensed, insured and bonded general contractor providing restoration services ranging from simple water damage to reconstruction after a major fire. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Disaster One also has offices in Charlotte, Fayetteville, Raleigh, and Wilmington, NC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Roanoke, VA, Tampa, FL, and Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.DisasterOne.com.

Chip McCraw
***@disasterone.com
