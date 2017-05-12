Coming Soon from Amazon Video & iTunes - Great Kat's "Top 20 Hot Shred Holidays"

The Great Kat's "Top 20 Hot Shred Holidays" in Under 60 Seconds Video – with music from Kat's Barber of Seville!

The Great Kat's “Top 20 Hot Shred Holidays” Video!

-- Coming Soon from Amazon Video & iTunes - The Great Kat's "Top 20 Hot Shred Holidays" in Under 60 Seconds Video! Bonus Feature From Upcoming Great Kat DVD!Cover Photo: http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/top20hotshredholidays14-1200x1600.jpgThe Great Kat, World's Fastest Guitar/Violin Shredder, rips through the year's Top 20 Holidays in under 1 Minute with music from Kat's Shred masterpiece Rossini's "The Barber of Seville"!https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/rossinis-the-barber-of-seville/id384709525?i=384709529http://www.greatkat.comPhotos:Cover http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/top20hotshredholidays14-1200x1600.jpg"Starring The Great Kat" http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/holidaystill28logo1.jpg"Top 20 Hot Shred Holidays" http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/holidaystill26logo1.jpg"Top 10 Fastest Shredders" http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/holidaystill30logo1.jpg4th Of July http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/holidaystill42logo1.jpgThe Great Kat's Kat's Shred masterpiece Rossini's "The Barber of Seville"!PRESS/TV/RADIO:Get your FREE CD REVIEW COPY of The Great Kat's "GUITAR GODDESS" CD featuring Rossini's "The Barber Of Seville" & To Set up Great Kat Interviews: contact:Karen Thomas, Thomas PR: karent@thomas-pr.com631-549-7578 or Toll Free (US & Canada Only) 800-KAT-8664http://www.greatkat.comNEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini & More insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.comAbout The Great Kat:Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition". The Great Kat performed as a Prodigy Violin Soloist for NYC Mayor Ed Koch at Gracie Mansion and for Coahuila, Mexico Governor Flores Tapia at the Centennial of General Vito Alessio Robles' birth and at the famous Teatro Fernando Soler in Saltillo, Mexico and was awarded the "Certificate of Merit" from New York Governor Mario Cuomo. The Great Kat is now the world's fastest Shred Guitar Virtuoso/"TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS" (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini. Timothy Leary, cultural icon collaborated with The Great Kat Violin Virtuoso on the rock song "Right Brain Lover". Steve Allen, the comedian and composer, especially composed a jazz piece, "Sonatina", for Katherine Thomas (The Great Kat). Katherine performed the World Premiere of the work as a Violin Soloist at the Thamesdown-Hambro festival in Swindon, England. Calyx Picture Agency in Swindon, England Features Katherine Thomas Violin Virtuoso in "The Great Kat is from Swindon" by Richard Wintle. Retailing giant Tesco is now featuring The Great Kat's virtuoso Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" music in the TV commercial for the popular Activision video game "Call of Duty: Ghosts" http://youtu.be/6tW_ik2J000 . Warner Music Group has just released The Great Kat's legendary "Worship Me Or Die!" and "Beethoven On Speed" Speed Metal Albums as digital downloads on iTunes and more: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/worship-me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethoven-on-speed/id1089012301 ."Beethoven On Speed" and "Beethoven Shreds" are now featured in "America's Beethoven" Exhibit at the "American Beethoven Society". MVD Entertainment Group is distributing The Great Kat's Albums & Music Videos worldwide http://mvdb2b.com/s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/TPR0006. The Great Kat's CDs,DVDs & Downloads are available at Walmart, Amazon, Target, iTunes, Barnes and Noble and more stores worldwide. BBC Radio's "The Arts Hour" features The Great Kat Shredding Beethoven's "5th Symphony" and Interview from "Fast And Furioso" Show (heard on BBC Radio 4). New Great Kat ShredClassical DVD coming in 2017, featuring blistering violin/guitar shreds of Vivaldi, Rossini, Sarasate, Bazzini & Liszt. More info: http://www.greatkat.com.Contact:Karen Thomas, Thomas Public Relations, Inc: karent@thomas-pr.com 631-549-7578 http://www.greatkat.comLinks:The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.comiTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/search/?query=%22the%20great%20kat%22Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolinYouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KthomasPRInstagram: http://instagram.com/greatkatguitarRingtones: http://www.greatkat.com/ringtones/greatkatringtones.htmlWarner Music: Great Kat's Legendary "WORSHIP ME OR DIE!" & "BEETHOVEN ON SPEED" Albums on Warner Music https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/worship-me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethoven-on-speed/id1089012301The Great Kat Albums & Music Videos on MVD Entertainment Group: http://mvdb2b.com/s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/TPR0006