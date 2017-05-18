News By Tag
Sony Electronics Greets the Second Annual WBEC-West Unconventional Women's Conference
"An Unconventional Women's "Think Bigger" Conference touches on all aspects of being a woman in business," shared Dr. Pamela Williamson, CEO of Women's Business Enterprise Council West. Dr. Williamson encourages women to attend who are looking for "tips for business growth and the ability to connect with corporations and agencies." Participating agencies include Sony Electronics, Stronghold Engineering, Southern California Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, San Diego Unified School District and The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.
Mindy Bortness, president of Communication Works, will lead a workshop on how to navigate your company through the "Seven Stages of Growth" during the "Your Personal DNA" session. Mark Yuzuik, hypnotist and speaker, will then host his workshop titled the "Demonstration to Empowerment – The Hypnotist Show." Additional workshops will include Dr. Samantha Madhosingh, bestselling author of "Strike It Happy!: 101 Reflections to Revolutionize Your Life", leading the next session with "Unlock Your Queen's Code." Dr. Andreas Boettcher's will hold the "Mental Sales Mastery" session in the afternoon.
Following Dr. Boettcher is Allison Maslan. No. 1 Best Selling Author of, Blast Off! and CEO of Allison Maslan International, A Global Business Mentoring Company, Allison Maslan will host the afternoon workshop, "Scaling Up Your Business". Lavonda Bryant is WBEC-West SD's corporate speaker. Bryant is currently a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt for AT&T Global Supply Chain and has been serving in this role since May 2010.
Penny Wing, Founder of Brojure and WBEC-WEST Vice-Chair, will be showing us how she has won multi-million dollar contracts with Fortune 500 companies through story-telling, and Kathy David, President of IT TechPros, Inc., speaker, and WBEC-WEST SD Chair, will be the Emcee of the event.Kathy David, President of IT TechPros, Inc., speaker and WBEC-WEST SD Chair, will be the Emcee of the event.
The Unconventional Women's Conference has partnered with Dress for Success San Diego. At the conference, you will have the opportunity to donate your gently used, nearly-new professional attire to help local women. The mission of Dress for Success San Diego is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and life.
Anyone interested in attending, sponsoring, or exhibiting at the Unconventional Women's Conference II is encouraged to register up until Friday, May 19th, 2017. Register here: http://bit.ly/
About WBEC-West: As a regional partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), WBEC-West is part of a network of Women's Business Enterprises, corporations, and regionally focused organizations for women in business. WBEC-West handles WBENC certification in seven states/regions:
About Sony- Headquartered in San Diego, Sony Electronics is a leading provider of audio/video electronics and information technology products for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. By focusing on engineering and a passion to inspire, Sony is creating world-leading products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the iconic PlayStation, the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to the marketing leading 4K Ultra HD TVs.
