Country(s)
Industry News
Poetic Scenes from the Author's Heart
As a teen, longing to be a missionary but barred from fulfilling that dream, poetry became her release. And so, the book, A Gentle Kiss from God was born. It is the avenue through which she shares the hope of God as healing balm for the soul and the determination to face and overcome life's deterrents. Her musical compositions and lyrics paint a gentle and encouraging portrait to the weary. A tender tranquility drifts in with short, sweet verse offering a model to approach and greet the Savior. Sketch art and camerawork warm the pages to match the words.
The last chapter paints a landscape of the wonders God wrought in her life. In her world nothing came easily and she hopes, for you the reader, her poetry portrays a faith that leads to triumph.
A Gentle Kiss from God is available through eBookIt.com (https://www.ebookit.com/
Contact
Carol Ann Castagna
***@att.net
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse