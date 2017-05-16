News By Tag
iVaycay Launches Real Estate Rental Website Open Beta For Realtors, Property Managers and Homeowners
iVaycay is a beautiful and low-cost alternative to the standard property listing format and pricing model used by most vacation rental websites.
iVaycay provides a beautiful full-screen property listing experience on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices. This visual advantage gives potential vacation renters the feeling that they are standing directly in front of and inside of a home they are interested in renting, before they have even visited the property in person. The efficient and impactful layout of the iVaycay website was designed to save visitors time looking at vacation rental property information and photos online.
iVaycay employs a pricing model that is different from most vacation rental listing websites. iVaycay has no listing fees, subscription fees or booking booking fees. iVaycay provides free property listings and only charges realtors, property managers and homeowners a nominal $1 fee per visitor inquiry to their property listing, with a maximum cap per year of $149 charged per listing. This innovative pricing model gives property managers and owners a low-cost-per-
According to Mikim Phan, iVaycay's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, "iVaycay blends art, science and technology to connect property managers and owners of vacation rentals around the world to every traveller." Ms. Phan adds, "iVaycay is a unique alternative to Homeaway, VRBO, and AirBnB with our low-cost pricing model. We showcase all vacation rental listings with beauty and impact for our site's visitors so that they can find the perfect place to stay."
iVaycay features:
• Open beta with free unlimited free visitor rental inquiries until October 1, 2017
• A beautiful and efficient website experience for visitors and users
• No listing fees, subscription fees or booking fees of any nature
• Nominal $1 per-lead renter inquiry pricing model ($149 max. per listing per year)
• Easy property listing process for realtors, property managers and homeowners
• Add-Ons to listings including: Featured Listings, Special Offer Tags and Videos
• Featured listings market your vacation rental on the iVaycay homepage image rotator
• Special Offer Tags added to property listings allow you to promote a deal or discount
• Up to 5 videos can be added to any property listings to increase visitor engagement
• Real-time analytics of visitor views and inquiries to each of your rental property listings
• Free iCal calendar synching for properties listed on Homeaway/VRBO and AirBnB
• Easy upload of multiple property listings and their photos in .CSV file format
iVaycay is a start-up real-estate technology company created by iVaycay, LLC as an alternative property listing community for realtors, property managers and homeowners to market vacation rentals online. iVaycay solves fundamental inefficiencies of the world's leading vacation rental websites from both visual design and pricing model standpoints. To list vacation rental homes, apartments, condos, villas, hotels, resorts and other short-term furnished properties for free, sign up at https://www.ivaycay.com
Watch the iVaycay open beta promo video at https://www.youtube.com/
For press, media and business development inquiries contact: Russ@iVaycay.com
